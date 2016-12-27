Hollywood & Theater Stars React to Passing of Carrie Fisher

As BWW reported this morning, Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday. She was 60. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd which reads: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher was a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBOfilmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play. She later released a non-fiction book of the same name based on the show.

In addition to WISHFUL DRINKING, Fisher appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, released the following statement on Carrie Fisher's passing: "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

Stars of stage and screen turned to social media to share their grief over the loss of a legend:

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg - The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 27, 2016

She was a walking masterclass. Remained so upbeat throughout her life and career. Unapologetically Carrie Fisher. Always. - Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. - Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

Dear #carrieFisher every time an artist is born the world gains everytime we lose an artist the world loses! R.I.P pic.twitter.com/EqO46xiLIQ - John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) December 27, 2016

Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...?? - Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016

The World lost some originals this year. Thank you Carrie. https://t.co/y7uPtGFHCY - Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) December 27, 2016

Oh Carrie Fisher. I love you.

And I know you know. X - Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) December 27, 2016

Was a massive lover of Carrie Fisher's writing as well- so sad we won't get any more from her brilliant mind. - Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. - William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! - Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

"Star Wars" actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul pic.twitter.com/mJEHQ6epJZ - Al Roker (@alroker) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. - Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. - Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP - Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K - Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. - Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher - Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away. pic.twitter.com/6lkgcHam0J - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. - Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016







Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles