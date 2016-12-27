Hollywood & Theater Stars React to Passing of Carrie Fisher

Dec. 27, 2016  

Hollywood & Theater Stars React to Passing of Carrie FisherAs BWW reported this morning, Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday. She was 60. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd which reads: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher was a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBOfilmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play. She later released a non-fiction book of the same name based on the show.

In addition to WISHFUL DRINKING, Fisher appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, released the following statement on Carrie Fisher's passing: "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

Stars of stage and screen turned to social media to share their grief over the loss of a legend:




Photo credit: Joan Marcus


Advertisement

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Food Network to Premiere Sweet New Special TEXAS CAKE HOUSE, 1/9
  • Hollywood & Theater Stars React to Passing of Carrie Fisher
  • Momentum Continues: NBC's SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Tops 21 Million Viewers
  • Encore Telecast of NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Delivers 2.5 Million Viewers Overall
  • LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's CAROUSEL, Starring Kelli O'Hara, Now Available for Pre-Order
  • Julie Andrews Returns as Host of From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2017 on THIRTEEN