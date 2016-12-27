Guess the Gift and Win Tickets to AVENUE Q's Bar Mitzvah Celebration

As 2016 - inarguably one of the most unforgettable years in recent memory - comes to a close, the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q will ring in the New Year with a one-of-a-kind contest featuring Hillary Clinton and President-elect Donald Trump , whose puppet likenesses joined the company of Avenue Q to great effect during the recent election season.

The contest - held on the occasion Avenue Q's 3,000th performance at New World Stages (340 W. 50 St. in NYC) on January 4, 2017 - invites fans to guess what it is that Mrs. Clinton might be presenting to Mr. Trump in the holiday photo (see above). CLUE - it is NOT bigger than a bread box!

The top five entries will receive a pair of tickets to attend Avenue Q's special 13th anniversary performance and festivities on Thursday, January 12 at 8 pm. That performance will be celebrated bar-mitzvah/bat-mitzvah style as the musical turns 13, and begins its 14th year on New York stages.

Prior to its current engagement at New World Stages, Avenue Q played 2,534 performances on Broadway at the Golden Theatre, making the musical's staggering grand total of 5,534 performances in NYC come January 4.

The winners of Avenue Q's photo contest will be announced during a Facebook Live Event hosted by the show's own pop culture and top political pundits, puppets Rod and Lucy The Slut.

The top 5 fans to suggest the funniest, snappiest, not-necessarily most practical gift to be found in the package for Trump will receive a pair of tickets to Avenue Q's Bar Mitzvah celebration on Thursday, January 12th. Rules and Regulations apply.

To enter, visit Avenue Q's Facebook Page:

- Entry Deadline: 11:59 PM EST on January 1

- Five (5) winners will be announced on January 4 at 7 pm, EST, via Avenue Q's Facebook page.

- The prize for each winner includes two (2) tickets to Avenue Q in New York City for the Thursday, January 12 at 8pm performance and pre and post-show festivities.

- Contest winners must pick up their two (2) tickets from the New World Stages box office (340 West 50th Street between 8th & 9th Aves) by Tuesday, January 10 at 5pm. Tickets will be held at will-call under the winner's first and last name. Tickets not picked up by this time will be considered null and void.

Transportation to and from the venue is not provided. Contest winners are responsible for their own transportation. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with, Facebook.

Avenue Q is the Tony Award winning musical featuring a cast of people and puppets, now in its 13th year on stage in NYC and around the globe. Avenue Q performs at New World Stages in New York.

AVENUE Q is the hilarious and internationally-acclaimed musical about a group of 20-somethings - people and puppets alike - who move to New York with big dreams and tiny bank accounts. Together they live as neighbors on a rundown block in NYC as they try to discover their purpose in life. The musical's characters include Princeton, Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy The Slut, Nicky, Rod, Gary Coleman, the Bad Idea Bears, Brian and Christmas Eve.

Over the course of its 13 years the Avenue Q cast and puppets have been featured 3 times on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, LIVE WITH REGIS AND KELLY (including the debut of Regis Philbin, Kelly Ripa and Michael Gelman puppets), LATE SHOW WITH Jimmy Fallon, THE VIEW, JEOPARDY!, HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, $10,000 PYRAMID, ABC 20/20, numerous appearances on the TONY AWARDS telecast as performers and presenters, QUEER EYE FOR THE STRAIGHT GUY, MTV, VHI, in promotional "Get Caught Reading" campaigns, FOX BUSINESS NEWS, on CBS SUNDAY MORNING, NEW YORK 1 NEWS, promotional spots for WCBS-TV 2, as color commentators for CBS-TV's national coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, CNN, etc.

Celebrity visitors to Avenue Q have included President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Judi Dench, Michael Moore, Hilary Swank, Nicole Kidman, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Billy Crystal, Carol Burnett, Charlton Heston, Kirk Douglas, David Bowie, Ben Folds, Clive Davis, Frank Oz, Joan Rivers, Glenn Close, Gloria Steinem, George Lucas, Hal Prince, Mike Nichols, Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, Howard Stern, Hugh Jackman, Stephen Sondheim, Jessica Alba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Anne Meara, Jerry Stiller, Macauley Culkin, Lauren Bacall, Matt Stone,Trey Parker, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Robert Zemeckis, Bruce Vilanch, Sean Penn, Elijah Wood,Bobby McFerrin, Martin Lawrence, Megan Mullaly, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, David Hyde Pierce, Nathan Lane, Rosie O'Donnell, David Schwimmer, Angela Bassett, Jeff Daniels, Zac Efron, Christian Slater, Kathleen Turner and Uma Thurman.

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design byMirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Musical director is Rick Bertone. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, casting is by Cindy Tolan. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

The current cast of Avenue Q includes Ben Durocher, Elizabeth Ann Berg, GRACE CHOI, Jason Jacoby, Nicholas Kohn, Danielle K. Thomas, Kerri Brackin, Jed Resnick, Katie Boren, Michael Liscio, Jr. and Imari Hardon.

AVENUE Q became an overnight sensation on Broadway in July 2003 following a sold-out engagement -- extended four times -- presented Off-Broadway by Vineyard Theatre and TheNew Group.

AVENUE Q is produced at New World Stages, as it was on Broadway, by Kevin McCollum, Robyn Goodman, Jeffrey Seller, The Vineyard Theatre and The New Group.

