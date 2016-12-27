Deluxe Edition BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Soundtrack & Lithograph Available for Pre-Order Now

Disney will release a deluxe edition soundtrack for its live-action remake of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The highly-anticipated film arrives in theaters on March 17, 2017. The soundtrack is now available for pre-order on Disney Music Emporium here.

The Disney Music Emporium pre-order includes the Deluxe version of the soundtrack with an exclusive 12" x 12" lithograph featuring original imagery from the film. The product is expected to ship on or around the release date of March 10, 2017. The official lithograph and cover image will be revealed closer to the release date. Click here for additional information.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon from a screenplay by TBD based on the 1991 animated film, the film is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. "Beauty and the Beast" will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

