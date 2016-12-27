Carrie Fisher Was Working on WISHFUL DRINKING Sequel Before Her Passing

IndieWire.com has reported, that at the time of her passing, STAR WARS icon, Carrie Fisher, was at work on a sequel to her 2009 solo show, WISHFUL DRINKING.

The work, set to be titled, WISHFUL DRINKING STRIKES BACK: FROM STAR WARS TO, UH STAR WARS! was a commission from the Geffen Playhouse, the theatrical institution that commissioned her initial work. The production was also set to be directed by WISHFUL DRINKING director, Josh Ravetch.

Carrie Fisher, best known as STAR WARS' Princess Leia Organa, passed away this afternoon after suffering a heart attack on Friday. She was 60. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd which reads: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher was a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original STAR WARS trilogy. In addition to WISHFUL DRINKING, Fisher appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

