BWW Feature: National Theatre Live at Roxy's Downtown

It all started when Roxy's Downtown was looking for ways to bring live theatre to our audiences during a global pandemic. We reached out to several different organizations, both nationally and internationally and an alliance was born. We are so happy to be bringing the following performances to you on our state-of-the-art projection system inside Roxy's Downtown. With state-of-the-art filming techniques, tailored to every play, we bring you each performance as it happens, in all its glory. From close-ups that capture every flicker of emotion, to sweeping wide shots of the stage. There will be thousands of other people all around the world watching along with you. Sharing every gasp, every laugh, every dramatic moment. This is theatre for everyone.

Call (316) 265-4400 to purchase tickets, or click here to purchase online.

Seating and Tickets:

All shows will be general admission seating unless you purchase a subscription package. Roxy's seating chart is shown above and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors will open one hour in advance of the film screening time so that you may order a cocktail or an appetizer/dessert from Cafe on the Rox.

$15 General Admission (bought at door)

$10 Purchased in Advance/Senior/Student

$ 9 Groups of 20 or more

Offerings include:

"42nd Street"

June 16, 17, 25 & July 14

One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales.

42nd Street, comes to our cinema screen in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical. The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

Filmed in 2018 at London's Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards ("Lullaby of Broadway", "We're in the Money (the gold digger's song), "42nd Street" and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

"Coriolanus"

June 22, 23, 24, 30

A fast, witty, intelligent production.

Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers, The Night Manager) plays the title role in Shakespeare's searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge.

When an old adversary threatens Rome, the city calls once more on her hero and defender: Coriolanus. But he has enemies at home too.

As famine threatens the city, the citizens' hunger swells to an appetite for change, and on returning from the field, Coriolanus must confront the march of realpolitik and the voice of an angry people.

Directed by Josie Rourke (Les Liaisons Dangereuses), and filmed live onstage in 2014, Coriolanus now returns exclusively to the big screen.

"Frankenstein"

July 12, 13, 20, 21

...it is brilliant.

Directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), Frankenstein features Benedict Cumberbatch (Hamlet, BBC's Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein's bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil, are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale.

Captured live on stage in 2011, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by almost half a million people in cinemas around the world.

"No Man's Land"

August 10, 11

Starring Two Great Theatrical Knights

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart lead the cast in this glorious revival of Harold Pinter's comic classic.

One summer's evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst's stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Following a hit run on Broadway, No Man's Land was captured from the West End in London in 2016.

"War Horse"

August 17, 18

Theatrical magic

Based on the beloved a??novel by Michael Morpurgo, adapted by Nick Stafford in association with the award-winning a??Handspring Puppet Company

The critically acclaimed and international smash-hit play War Horse returns to cinemas for the first time here at Roxy's Downtown.

At the outbreak of World War One, Albert's beloved horse, Joey, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

Now seen by more than 8 million people around the world, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-size puppets by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.a??

Phone: (316) 265-4400

Address: 412 1/2 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67202

Email: admin@roxysdowntown.com