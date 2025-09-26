Previews: COPPER MOON at Kechi Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kechi Playhouse’s fifth and final play in their 43rd year is Copper Moon, written by Misty Maynard. This is the third production of this hilarious comedy and the second to feature real life couple Heather and Andrew Johnson.

Lea Herron is in trouble. Owner of the Copper Moon Gallery featuring abstract art, this crazy cat lady has tried everything she could think of to keep the business afloat. When confronted with an overzealous patron, a condescending art critic, and a mystery woman appearing out of nowhere, Lea must act fast to keep her business dreams from unraveling. With the unconventional help of a strange man and an enthusiastic retired actor, Lea finds herself in more knots than she knows how to untie. Will she be able to save her gallery, reputation, and sanity before the big art auction?

This production stars Heather Johnson, Jami Thomas, Samuel Schwartz, Andrew Johnson, Hannah Smith, and Ben McDaniel, with Direction by Misty Maynard.

The show opens October 3 and runs until October 26, 2025. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, and on Sunday at 2:30 PM, at Kechi Playhouse, 100 E Kechi Rd #9069, Kechi, KS 67067 (N. Oliver & 61st St).



Tickets are $17 General Admission on Friday and Saturday, and $16 General Admission on Sunday. Please call (316) 744-2152 for Tickets and Information.