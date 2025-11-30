Review: DWIGHT CHRISTMAS at Roxy's

🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you are looking for a delightful Christmas celebration, make reservations now for Roxy’s production of Dwight Christmas, which runs from November 28th through December 27th. An original script created especially for the theater, the show which tells the story of a Christmas at the Eisenhower White House during a blizzard utilizes well known seasonal movie favorites with lyrics rewritten to cleverly to fit the plot. This would be an excellent choice for seasonal company celebrations. Call 316-265-4400 to reserve your seats.

A talented group of five comprises the cast. Four actors portray Dwight, Mamie, Betty Lou, and Captain Frank with Ashlee Thao who not only accompanies them, but also participates in the dialogue.

As Dwight, Nathan Oesterle embodies the president with drive, ambition and heart. Audiences will remember him from his performance as the title character in Jekyll and Hyde, and as The Duke in Two Gentlemen of Verona plus his turn as Walter Hobbs in Elf and Judge Turpin in Sweeney Todd at the Forum Theatre. His singing voice is melodious and blends beautifully in the group numbers. Playing Mamie is Meg Scrivner. New to the Roxy’s stage, she is no stranger to performing having appeared in Titanic, Sweeney Todd, and Bridges of Madison County at the Forum Theatre plus singing and playing the piano with her band, Meg and the Moondogs. Scrivner’s Mamie is delightful. The ever supportive presidential spouse who enjoys decorating the White House, responding to her thousands of letters personally and ruler of the East Wing, this Mamie is fully realized as a spunky, witty, playful woman who isn’t above playing matchmaker for two White House employees. Nathan and Meg have great chemistry and are incredibly believable as a couple who have been married over forty years. Their moments together were touching.

As Betty Lou, Amy Sheldon Loucks makes her Roxy’s debut in this role. A skillful actor/singer, she brings lots of experience having appeared as Romaine Vole in Witness for the Prosecution and the Captain in Old Man and the Old Moon with ICTRep, Madame Thenardier in Les Mis at Stage Lights Theater, and Masha in Three Sisters with Guild Hall Players. Amy’s Betty Lou is Dwight’s ever resourceful and protective secretary who at first appears to only be all business but soon becomes a warm expressive person. She has a strong stage presence and a powerful singing voice. Chris Loucks also makes his Roxy’s debut as Captain Frank, Mamie’s secret service protection and right hand man. Loucks will be familiar for his performances as Dick in 9 to Five with MTW, Javert in Les Mis at Stage Lights, and Dave in Dreamgirls with the Crown Arts Collaborative plus Titanic with Forum Theater. His Captain Frank is especially fun to watch. Frank has a sparkly eyed energetic persona. Chris’ voice is brilliantly showcased with Snow, the standout performance of the evening. The couple’s scenes are filled with chemistry that enamors them to the audience.

Ashlee Thao plays the piano beautifully. Her witty repartee with the characters is handled skillfully. Ever present on stage, she is the glue that holds the show together. Oh, and this is her debut at Roxy’s, too. A 2023 graduate from WSU with a degree in piano performance, she plays regularly at VonMaur.

Utilizing projections, J Branson’s set creates the opportunity to represent multiple locales beautifully including falling snow and beautiful Christmas trees. Dona Lancaster’s costumes suit the characters, fit well, and are time period appropriate. Just seeing Mamie in that gorgeous gold dress is almost worth the price of admission! Louise Brinegar’s props showcase her evident expertise in finding properties that function well and are beautiful to look at. Their mobility added to the ability to change scenes quickly. Sound design by Jason Huffman and lighting design by Arthur Reese added greatly to the evening. The running stage crew’s names were not mentioned in the program, but the two of them were very professional and made the changes with aplomb. Simon Hill’s direction exemplifies his amazing ability to bring actors and musicians together to create a special evening.

The food was the best we have had at Roxy’s. The meatloaf was to die for as were the other offerings as attested by my table mates. Consider making this production a part of your Christmas celebration.

