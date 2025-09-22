Previews: AMADEUS Is Coming to ICT REP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) continues its 2025-26 season with AMADEUS, opening Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Oliver Place at 2512 N. Oliver.

Peter Shaffer’s 1979 masterpiece is a fictionalized story of the boy-genius Mozart and his musical contemporary, the Court Composer Antonio Salieri. Narrated by Salieri (the self-confessed Patron Saint of Mediocrities) whose life’s work is threatened by his jealousy of Mozart’s brilliance, this drama examines Salieri’s tortured, obsessive battle with the Creator, as the older composer rages against a God who has bestowed the greatest gifts to someone else.

The original 1981 Broadway production of AMADEUS won 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Leading Actor in a Play (Ian McKellen), and Best Direction of a Play (Peter Hall). The 1984 film adaptation won 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (F. Murray Abraham) and Best Screenplay (Peter Shaffer).

The cast is highlighted by Kansas City actor Cody Proctor as Antonio Salieri, Lyle Valentine as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Chelsie Penner as “Constanze Weber.” Other cast members include Bryson Brownlee as Baron Gottfried van Swieten, JR Hurst as Count Franz Orsini-Rosenberg, Shaun-Michael Morse as Emperor Joseph II, and Chris Sharkey as Count Johann Kilian von Strack. Jackson Dorris, Holland Kiser, Lydia Pirilli, and Matt Purdom appear as the Venticelli. Mr. Proctor appears courtesy of the Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

AMADEUS is being produced in partnership with the WSU Opera Theatre program. Opera students from the Wichita State University School of Music will be integrated into the staging, acting as the Citizens of Vienna and performing the opera selections depicted in the play, including portions of The Marriage of Figaro, Don Giovanni, The Magic Flute, and Mozart’s Requiem. Music direction is by Alan Held and music arrangements were created by Dr. Judith Lynn Stillman for a 2024 production of AMADEUS by the GAMM Theatre in Rhode Island.

The play is directed by ICTRep’s Artistic Director, Dr. Julie Longhofer. Lighting design is by Jamison Rhoads, sound design is by Kirk Longhofer, Stan Longhofer provides scenic design and technical direction, and Torey Wilson serves as assistant director and stage manager.

Performances are Friday, October 10 through Sunday, October 19 (two weekends) in Oliver Place at 2512 N. Oliver. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets start at $40, and discounted seats are available for seniors, veterans, those under 30, and students; ticket prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ICTRep.org.

AMADEUS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”Follow us on the web (https://ictrep.org), Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep), Instagram (@ICTRep_Theater), and LinkedIn (@ICTRep).

ICTRep: Dramatically Good!