First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 30%

URINETOWN

15%

Kyle Vespested -- Roxy's Downtown

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

15%

Deanne Zogleman -- Guild Hall Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

15%

Eric Sciotto -- Music Theatre Wichita

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

10%

Courtney Wages -- Forum Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

9%

Courtney Wages -- Forum Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Dylan Blackwood -- Great Plains Theatre

NEWSIES

30%

Jamie Urban -- Music Theatre Wichita

ONCE

17%

Gwyn Birk -- Roxy's Downtown

HALLOWEEN THE 13TH

12%

Julia Faust and Monte Wheeler -- Mosley Street Melodrama

DRACULA

11%

Chadwick Armstrong -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

URINETOWN

10%

Chadwick Armstrong -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

THE WHO'S TOMMY

8%

Megan Reed -- Forum Theatre

THE COVER OF LIFE

7%

Greg Dalton-White -- Guild Hall

COVER OF LIFE

6%

Greg Dalton-White -- Guild Hall Players

MATILDA

15%

Darrian Leatherman -- Newton community theatre

WAITRESS

13%

Brian Marcum -- Music Theatre Wichita

NEWSIES

13%

Chaz Wolcott -- Music Theatre Wichita

ONCE

12%

Steve Hitchcock -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

11%

Eric Sciotto -- Music Theatre Wichita

URINETOWN

10%

Rick Bumgardner -- Roxy's Downtown

EVITA

5%

Rick Bumgardner -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Kathy Page Hauptman -- Forum Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

4%

Kathy Page-Hauptman -- Forum Theatre

CAFE PUTTANESCA

4%

Rick Bumgardner -- Roxy's. Downtown Theatre

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

Kathy Page Hauptman -- Forum Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Cody Walls -- Great Plains Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Cody Walls -- Great Plains Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

33%

Misty Maynard -- Kechi Playhouse

LEND ME A SOPRANO

11%

Mark Schuster -- Wichita Community Theatre

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

10%

Phil Speary -- Guild Hall Players

BOOK OF DAYS

10%

Steve Miotto -- Wichita Community Theatre

FORGETTING THE TITANS

10%

Ryan Schafer -- Mosley Street Melodrama

THE SHADOW BOX

9%

Joe Parrish -- Guild Hall Players

YOU TAKE THE CAKE

6%

Misty Maynard -- Kechi Playhouse

THE COVER OF LIFE

4%

John Dalton-White -- Guild Hall

HARVEY

3%

Kathy Page Hauptman -- Forum Theatre

COVER OF LIFE

2%

John Dalton-White -- Guild Hall Players

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Phil Speary -- Guild Hall Players

NEWSIES

24%

- Music Theatre Wichita

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

13%

- Guild Hall Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

12%

- Music Theatre Wichita

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

LOVES LABOURS LOST

6%

- Wichita Shakespeare Company

ONCE

6%

- Roxy's Downtown

THE COTTAGE

5%

- Wichita Community Theatre

LEND ME A SOPRANO

4%

- Wichita Community Theatre

FORGETTING THE TITANS

4%

- Mosley Street Melodrama

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- Great Plains Theatre

COVER OF LIFE

3%

- Guild Hall Players

EVITA

3%

- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Forum Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

- Roxy's Downtown

THE SHADOW BOX

2%

- Guild Hall Players

SHADOW BOX

1%

- Guild Hall Players

CAFE PUTANESCA

1%

- Roxy's Downtown

[TITLE OF SHOW]

1%

- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

NEWSIES

22%

Maranda DeBusk -- Music Theatre Wichita

ONCE

17%

Arthur Reese -- Roxy's Downtown

WAITRESS

15%

Maranda Debusk -- Music Theatre Wichita

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

14%

Tony Applegate -- Guild Hall Players

DRACULA

12%

Arthur Reese -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

COVER OF LIFE

10%

Stan Longhofer -- Guild Hall Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Kent Buess -- Great Plains Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Kent Buess -- Great Plains Theatre

NEWSIES

30%

Thomas Wesley Douglas -- Music Theatre Wichita

COMPANY

14%

Paul Graves -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY/BEATLES MANIA

13%

Dacia Brown -- Mosley Street Melodrama

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

11%

Linda Starkey -- Forum Theatre

ONCE

11%

Ken Gale -- Roxy's Downtown

EVITA

10%

Simon Hill -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

URINETOWN

7%

Chris Shaw -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

CAFE PUTTANESCA

5%

Ben Balleau -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

24%

- Wichita Community Theatre

NEWSIES

16%

- Music Theatre Wichita

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

14%

- Newton community theatre

WAITRESS

13%

- Music Theatre Wichita

URINETOWN

10%

- Roxy's Downtown

EVITA

6%

- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

ONCE

5%

- Roxy's Downtown

BIG FISH

4%

- Great Plains Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

- Forum Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Forum Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

- Great Plains Theatre

CAFE PUTTANESCA

42%

- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS

23%

- Mosley Street Melodrama

FORGETTING THE TITANS

20%

- Mosley Street Melodrama

THE FREE STATE

15%

- Self Produced

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

27%

Mike McDowell -- Wichita Community Theatre

MATILDA

15%

Mia Kreebs -- Newton community theatre

NEWSIES

12%

Brendan Dallaire -- Music Theatre Wichita

WAITRESS

8%

Kennedy Caughall -- Music Theatre Wichita

URINETOWN

6%

Claire Gehrig -- Roxy's Downtown

ONCE

5%

Nora Graham -- Roxy's Downtown

ONCE

4%

Austin Ragusin -- Roxy's Downtown

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Courtney Wages -- Forum Theatre

EVITA

3%

Zachary Garraway -- Roxy's Downtown

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Ethan Badders -- Great Plains Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Hannah Hill -- Great Plains Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Gina Austin -- Forum Theatre

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Chelsey Ehersman -- Forum Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Paul Ellis Jackson -- Forum Theatre

EVITA

2%

Tara Shaffer -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Zach Garraway -- Great Plains Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Ryan Ehresman -- Forum Theatre

BIG FISH

1%

Meghan Gratzer -- Great Plains Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Chelsey Ehresman -- Forum Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

21%

Erin Polewski -- Kechi Playhouse

BOOK OF DAYS

14%

Ashely McCracken -- Wichita Community Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

10%

Shane Goldsmith -- Wichita Shakespeare Company

DRACULA

9%

Zeke Thompson -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY

8%

Injoy Fountain -- Mosley Street Melodrama

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

6%

Joe Parrish -- Guild Hall Players

LEND ME A SOPRANO

6%

Holland Lee Kiser -- Wichita Community Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

4%

Deanne Zogleman -- Guild Hall Players

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS

4%

Briley Meek -- Mosley Street Melodrama

COVER OF LIFE

4%

Emily Redfield -- Guild Hall Players

FORGETTING THE TITANS

3%

Scott Noah -- Mosley Street Melodrama

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

3%

Lydia Pirilli -- Guild Hall Players

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Miranda Windholz -- Guild Hall Players

THE COTTAGE

2%

Holland Kiser -- Wichita Community Theatre

COVER OF LIFE

2%

Crystal Meek -- Guild Hall Players

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

John Dalton-White -- Guild Hall Players

COVER OF LIFE

1%

Katriana Isaacs Kisner -- Guild Hall Players

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

0%

Lydia Pirelli -- Guild Hall Players

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

25%

- Kechi Playhouse

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

16%

- Guild Hall Players

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

13%

- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

BOOK OF DAYS

8%

- Wichita Community Theatre

DRACULA

6%

- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

LOVES LABOURS LOST

6%

- Wichita Shakespeare Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

- Great Plains Theatre

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS

4%

- Mosley Street Melodrama

LEND ME A SOPRANO

3%

- Wichita Community Theatre

COVER OF LIFE

3%

- Guild Hall Players

FORGETTING THE TITANS

3%

- Mosley Street Melodrama

THE COTTAGE

2%

- Wichita Community Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

- Guild Hall Players

SHADOW BOX

1%

- Guild Hall

THE SHADOW BOX

1%

- Guild Hall Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

26%

Mark Shobe -- Wichita Community Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

17%

Jordan Slusher -- Music Theatre Wichita

NEWSIES

17%

Bruce Brockman -- Music Theatre Wichita

LEND ME A SOPRANO

14%

Stan Longhofer -- Wichita Community Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

14%

Michael Downs -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

CAFE PUTTANESCA

8%

J Branson -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

COVER OF LIFE

5%

Randy Harrison -- Guild Hall Players

NEWSIES

31%

David Muehl -- Music Theatre Wichita

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

20%

Kirk Longhofer -- Guild Hall Players

ONCE

16%

Jason Huffman -- Roxy's Downtown

DRACULA

13%

Jason Huffman -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS

11%

Jordan Dinkel -- Mosley Street Melodrama

COVER OF LIFE

8%

Kirk Longhofer -- Guild Hall Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

21%

Kelsi Harris -- Wichita Community Theatre

URINETOWN

16%

Joseph Urick -- ROXY'S Downtown

NEWSIES

13%

Zachary Doran -- Music Theatre Wichita

MATILDA

13%

Abigail Miller -- Newton community theatre

NEWSIES

5%

Andy Bakun -- Music Theatre Wichita

URINETOWN

5%

Kyle Vespestad -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

ONCE

5%

Dex O'Neal -- Roxy's Downtown

WAITRESS

4%

Injoy Fountain -- Music Theatre Wichita

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Dillon Giles -- Great Plains Theatre

EVITA

2%

Hayley Loya -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Becca Petersen -- Music Theatre Wichita

COMPANY

2%

Christi Moore -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

ONCE

2%

Zachary Garraway -- Roxy's Downtown

WAITRESS

2%

John Keckeisen -- Music Theatre Wichita

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Greg Dalton-White -- Forum Theatre

BIG FISH

1%

Lauren Quigley -- Great Plains Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Aurelia Williams -- Music Theatre Wichita

BIG FISH

1%

Hannah Hill -- Great Plains Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

1%

Orion Turner -- Great Plains Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

0%

Dominic Trivigno -- Great Plains Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

0%

Ted Dvorak -- Forum Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

0%

Duane Ellis Jackson -- Forum Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

0

John Dalton-White -- Forum Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

0

James Carroll -- Great Plains Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

0

Myriam Zamy -- Great Plains Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

21%

Nicholas Dreier -- Kechi Playhouse

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

16%

Chelsie Penner -- Guild Hall Players

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

15%

Kelsi Harris -- Kechi Playhouse

DRACULA

12%

Nick Albrecht -- Roxy's Downtown Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

10%

Owen Balman -- Guild Hall Players

COVER OF LIFE

6%

Vonda Schuster -- Guild Hall Players

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

5%

Jeremy Buoy -- Guild Hall Players

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

3%

Matthew Gwinner -- Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Joy Pointe -- Great Plains Theatre

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

Crystal Meek -- Guild Hall Players

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

Gilbert Henderson -- Guild Hall Players

COVER OF LIFE

1%

Hagan Simmons -- Guild Hall Players

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

1%

James Robert Hurst -- Guild Hall Players

THE SHADOW BOX

1%

Crystal Meek -- Guild Hall Players

COVER OF LIFE

1%

Mary Tush Green -- Guild Hall Players

30%

Wichita Community Theatre

23%

Kechi Playhouse

11%

ICT Rep

7%

Newton Community Theatre

7%

Mosley Street Melodrama

5%

Empire House Players

5%

Guild Hall Players

5%

Wichita Shakespeare Company

4%

Forum Theatre

2%

Maize Rec Center

2%

Great Plains Threatre

Wrong region? Click here.

NEXT UP FOR YOU Review: DWIGHT CHRISTMAS at Roxy's ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 15 Hot Tickets of the Week: DEATH BECOMES HER, ALADDIN & More Video: Gobo Fraggle Talks Holiday Adventures in New FRAGGLE ROCK Special Browse More BWW FOR YOU

