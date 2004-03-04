 tracker
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 30%

Kyle Vespested - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 15%

Deanne Zogleman - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 15%

Eric Sciotto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 15%

Courtney Wages - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 10%

Courtney Wages - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Forum Theatre 9%

Dylan Blackwood - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 6%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie Urban - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 30%

Gwyn Birk - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 17%

Julia Faust and Monte Wheeler - HALLOWEEN THE 13TH - Mosley Street Melodrama 12%

Chadwick Armstrong - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 11%

Chadwick Armstrong - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 10%

Megan Reed - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Forum Theatre 8%

Greg Dalton-White - THE COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall 7%

Greg Dalton-White - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 6%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Darrian Leatherman - MATILDA - Newton community theatre 15%

Brian Marcum - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

Steve Hitchcock - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

Eric Sciotto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

Rick Bumgardner - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Rick Bumgardner - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 5%

Kathy Page Hauptman - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 4%

Kathy Page-Hauptman - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Forum Theatre 4%

Rick Bumgardner - CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's. Downtown Theatre 4%

Kathy Page Hauptman - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Forum Theatre 3%

Cody Walls - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Cody Walls - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Play
Misty Maynard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 33%

Mark Schuster - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 11%

Phil Speary - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 10%

Steve Miotto - BOOK OF DAYS - Wichita Community Theatre 10%

Ryan Schafer - FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 10%

Joe Parrish - THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 9%

Misty Maynard - YOU TAKE THE CAKE - Kechi Playhouse 6%

John Dalton-White - THE COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall 4%

Kathy Page Hauptman - HARVEY - Forum Theatre 3%

John Dalton-White - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 2%

Phil Speary - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 2%

Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 24%

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 7%

LOVES LABOURS LOST - Wichita Shakespeare Company 6%

ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 6%

THE COTTAGE - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 3%

COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 3%

EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 3%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 2%

THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 2%

SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 1%

CAFE PUTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown 1%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maranda DeBusk - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 22%

Arthur Reese - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 17%

Maranda Debusk - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 15%

Tony Applegate - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 14%

Arthur Reese - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

Stan Longhofer - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 10%

Kent Buess - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Kent Buess - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Thomas Wesley Douglas - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 30%

Paul Graves - COMPANY - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 14%

Dacia Brown - DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY/BEATLES MANIA - Mosley Street Melodrama 13%

Linda Starkey - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 11%

Ken Gale - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Simon Hill - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 10%

Chris Shaw - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 7%

Ben Balleau - CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 5%

Best Musical
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 24%

NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 16%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Newton community theatre 14%

WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 10%

EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 6%

ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 4%

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Forum Theatre 3%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Best New Play Or Musical
CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 42%

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 23%

FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 20%

THE FREE STATE - Self Produced 15%

Best Performer In A Musical
Mike McDowell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 27%

Mia Kreebs - MATILDA - Newton community theatre 15%

Brendan Dallaire - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Kennedy Caughall - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Claire Gehrig - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Nora Graham - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Austin Ragusin - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Courtney Wages - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 3%

Zachary Garraway - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown 3%

Ethan Badders - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Hannah Hill - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Gina Austin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 2%

Chelsey Ehersman - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Forum Theatre 2%

Paul Ellis Jackson - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 2%

Tara Shaffer - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 2%

Zach Garraway - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Ryan Ehresman - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 1%

Meghan Gratzer - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Chelsey Ehresman - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Erin Polewski - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 21%

Ashely McCracken - BOOK OF DAYS - Wichita Community Theatre 14%

Shane Goldsmith - ROMEO & JULIET - Wichita Shakespeare Company 10%

Zeke Thompson - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 9%

Injoy Fountain - DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY - Mosley Street Melodrama 8%

Joe Parrish - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 6%

Holland Lee Kiser - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Deanne Zogleman - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 4%

Briley Meek - DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

Emily Redfield - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 4%

Scott Noah - FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 3%

Lydia Pirilli - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 3%

Miranda Windholz - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 2%

Holland Kiser - THE COTTAGE - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Crystal Meek - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 2%

John Dalton-White - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 2%

Katriana Isaacs Kisner - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 1%

Lydia Pirelli - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 0%

Best Play
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 25%

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 16%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 13%

BOOK OF DAYS - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 6%

LOVES LABOURS LOST - Wichita Shakespeare Company 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 6%

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 3%

FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 3%

THE COTTAGE - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 2%

SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall 1%

THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Shobe - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 26%

Jordan Slusher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 17%

Bruce Brockman - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 17%

Stan Longhofer - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 14%

Michael Downs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 14%

J Branson - CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 8%

Randy Harrison - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Muehl - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 31%

Kirk Longhofer - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 20%

Jason Huffman - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 16%

Jason Huffman - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 13%

Jordan Dinkel - DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 11%

Kirk Longhofer - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelsi Harris - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 21%

Joseph Urick - URINETOWN - ROXY'S Downtown 16%

Zachary Doran - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

Abigail Miller - MATILDA - Newton community theatre 13%

Andy Bakun - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Kyle Vespestad - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 5%

Dex O'Neal - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Injoy Fountain - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Dillon Giles - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Hayley Loya - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 2%

Becca Petersen - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Christi Moore - COMPANY - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 2%

Zachary Garraway - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 2%

John Keckeisen - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Greg Dalton-White - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 1%

Lauren Quigley - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Aurelia Williams - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 1%

Hannah Hill - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Orion Turner - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Dominic Trivigno - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 0%

Ted Dvorak - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 0%

Duane Ellis Jackson - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 0%

John Dalton-White - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 0

James Carroll - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 0

Myriam Zamy - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nicholas Dreier - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 21%

Chelsie Penner - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 16%

Kelsi Harris - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 15%

Nick Albrecht - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

Owen Balman - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 10%

Vonda Schuster - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 6%

Jeremy Buoy - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 5%

Matthew Gwinner - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 3%

Joy Pointe - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Crystal Meek - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 2%

Gilbert Henderson - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 2%

Hagan Simmons - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 1%

James Robert Hurst - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 1%

Crystal Meek - THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 1%

Mary Tush Green - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 1%

Favorite Local Theatre
Wichita Community Theatre 30%

Kechi Playhouse 23%

ICT Rep 11%

Newton Community Theatre 7%

Mosley Street Melodrama 7%

Empire House Players 5%

Guild Hall Players 5%

Wichita Shakespeare Company 5%

Forum Theatre 4%

Maize Rec Center 2%

Great Plains Threatre 2%

