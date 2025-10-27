Previews: THE PAST, A PRESENT YET TO COME at ICT Rep At Turnverein Hall In The Old Cowtown Museum.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) continues its 2025-26 season with THE PAST, A PRESENT YET TO COME by Matt Schatz, opening Thursday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Turnverein Hall in the Old Cowtown Museum.

THE PAST, A PRESENT YET TO COME is a tremendously clever 2023 comedy that imagines Charles Dickens’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL through a fresh lens – including the business of theater and publishing, as well as the circuitous way that a classic comes to be a classic. Matt Schatz’ play is about a fictional “Fred Scrooge” (nephew to Ebenezer) and how he unexpectedly becomes the catalyst for a guy named Charles Dickens and his long-suffering, incredibly smart theatrical producer, a Jewish woman named J.B. Roth to write a play about Christmas Past, Present, and Yet-To-Come.

The cast includes Coleman Adams as Fred Scrooge, Charlene Grinsell as J.B. Roth, and Mark Schuster as Charles Dickens; Chris Sharkey serves as standby. The play is directed by JR Hurst. Costume design is by Julie Longhofer, sound design is by Kirk Longhofer, Stan Longhofer provides lighting design and technical direction, and Deb Goin serves as stage manager.

Performances are Thursday, November 13 through Sunday, November 16 (one weekend only) in Turnverein Hall in the Old Cowtown Museum. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday. General admission tickets start at $35, with discounts available for seniors, veterans, those under 30, and students; ticket prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. Due to the size of Turnverein Hall, seating is very limited. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ICTRep.org.

Patrons should enter through Cowtown’s west Empire House parking lot, directly across from the Botanica Illuminations entrance on North Sim Park Drive. The main Cowtown entrance will be closed on performance nights.

THE PAST, A PRESENT YET TO COME is presented through special arrangement with TRW PLAYS.

ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”

Follow us on the web (https://ictrep.org), Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep), Instagram(@ICTRep_Theater), and LinkedIn (@ICTRep).

