The National Gallery Announces Tickets On Sale for 'Picture Perfect Christmas Show' 2022

The National Gallery, one of London's best-loved cultural landmarks, today announces its 'Picture Perfect Christmas' Show, for the upcoming festive season. From 26 November 2022, The National Gallery and Boo Productions will come together to present a festive theatrical production for the whole family to enjoy.

Avercamp's 'A Winter Scene With Skaters Near A Castle' will be adapted for the stage, with performances taking place on selected dates from 26 November - 23 December 2022. Tickets are on sale now via https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/whats-on/picture-perfect-christmas.

Set within one of the world's greatest art galleries, The National Gallery's Picture Perfect Christmas will see the Theatre transformed into a wintery theatrical feast, in a first-of-its kind event for The National Gallery. The audience will be taken on an adventure of the secret life that lives within art in this festive show for all the family.

Based on Avercamp's iconic 17th century oil painting, 'A Winter Scene With Skaters Near A Castle', they will delve into the story of two children Frederick and Maaike on their journey through the woodlands, meeting magical creatures, wandering through frosted landscapes and skating on glistening ice rinks, for the ultimate festive day out. Visitors can expect songs, dancing and Christmas cheer all to the backdrop of the icy Netherland's in the 1600's.

Clare Arouche, Head of Hospitality and Events at The National Gallery said, "We are delighted to be bringing The National Gallery's first-ever theatrical performance to life this festive season with 'Picture Perfect Christmas', a festive show for all the family. 'A Winter Scene With Skaters Near A Castle' by Avercamp is a magical piece of art, which perfectly captures a traditional winter scene and we are thrilled to be working with Boo Productions in adapting this artwork for the stage, in what we hope will be a wonderful festive day out for everyone."

Working with The National Gallery on this immersive event is Boo Productions, specialists in interactive events and creative experiences. Susi Freitag, Managing Director at Boo Productions, added, "It's a pleasure to be working with The National Gallery once again, this time on a very special theatrical production. The task of transforming a work of art into a piece of theatre has been wonderful, and we hope that visitors to The National Gallery's Picture Perfect Christmas Show will get just as much joy out of it as we have."

Visitors are invited, before or after the performance in The National Gallery Theatre, to explore all of The National Gallery, which is free-of-charge, and all it has to offer. Located in the heart of London in Trafalgar Square, The National Gallery is widely recognised as one of the most prestigious galleries of its kind and is home to some of the world's most important and influential art by Bellini, Cézanne, Degas, Leonardo, Monet, Raphael, Rembrandt, Renoir, Rubens, Titian, Turner, Van Dyck, Van Gogh and Velázquez.

For visitors looking for somewhere to relax before the production, our Muriel's Kitchen Pop Up Café is the ultimate destination to eat, drink and be merry. Guests can take a moment to tuck into cookies, sweets, sandwiches and all things nice for little ones, as well as mince pies and mulled wine, soft drinks and hot beverages. Visitors will also find Muriel's Kitchen and Espresso Bar in The National Gallery offering the perfect spot for visitors to warm up away from the winter chill. For something more substantial visitors can book a spot at the gallery's new restaurant Ochre, to enjoy the best of British ingredients with a European twist.