The Academy of St Mary-le-Bow Announces 2022-2023 Season

To kick off its sixth year, the orchestra will be performing a Sunday afternoon concert at 5 pm on 2 October at St. Katharine Cree.

Sep. 21, 2022  

The Academy of St Mary-le-Bow will return to London's classical music scene for what promises to be a busy 2022/2023 season.

Established in 2016, the Academy of St Mary-le-Bow has developed a reputation as one of London's leading amateur orchestras. The ensemble attracts the very best of the city's non-professional musicians, who are drawn to the Academy for its inventive approach to orchestral concert production, spearheaded by Musical Director, Alex Fryer. And this season will certainly be no exception.

To kick off its sixth year, the orchestra will be performing a Sunday afternoon concert at 5 pm on 2 October at St. Katharine Cree. Under the baton of its Musical Director Alex Fryer, ASMLB will be performing one of Mozart's best-loved works, his 'Jupiter' Symphony No. 41 in C Major, alongside Strauss' Suite in B Flat Major for 13 wind instruments and Beethoven's Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43.

Later this year on 5 November at Holy Trinity Sloane Square, the orchestra is honoured to be joining forces with the Covent Garden Chorus for an exciting Stravinsky double bill, showcasing his Symphonies of Wind Instrumentsand Symphony of Psalms. Boulanger's Vieille Prière Bouddhique completes the programme, all performed under the baton of the Covent Garden Chorus' conductor, Tori Longdon.

2023 will see the ensemble bring Stravinsky's magical Firebird Suite to life in the stunning surroundings of St Cuthbert's in Earls Court with newly devised narration and special lighting in true ASMLB style. Alongside music by Ravel and Humperdinck, this concert on 28 January will once again be conducted by our very own Musical Director, Alex Fryer.

Two months later on 25 March, the orchestra returns to St Cuthbert's for its second choral collaboration of the season, this time with the esteemed Cantus Ensemble for a performance of Bach's sacred masterpiece, the St John Passion. The orchestra will be conducted by the Cantus Ensemble's director, Dominic Brennan, and will be joined by a host of outstanding soloists.

On 29 April 2023, ASMLB is delighted to be joined by Alexandra Caldon from Britten Sinfonia to guest lead an unconducted performance of Beethoven's fifth symphony.

And of course, the ensemble's annual season would not be complete without its regular contribution to St Mary-le-Bow's LIVE in the Churchyard festival. Keep your eyes peeled nearer the time for more details!

