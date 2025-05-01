Shoreditch Town Hall Is Back With SUMMER IN THE DITCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the success of its inaugural artist takeover in 2024, Shoreditch Town Hall will announce the return of Summer in The Ditch. Running across six days this July, the bold and brilliant series will once again showcase a dynamic mix of camp, queer, and cult work in the venue's acclaimed basement space â€” recently home to a residency from immersive pioneers DARKFIELD.

This year's programme continues the Town Hall's steadfast commitment to early- and mid-career artists. Audiences can expect an electric line-up of raw performances and genre-defying nights, curated from across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum â€” with the full list of artists to be announced soon.

The 2025 edition is set to be bolder, brighter, and even more unforgettable, bringing audiences the best of summer's artistic energy. Each evening will feature performances from a dynamic mix of fresh talent and seasoned acts, showcasing a refreshing blend of experimental work and work from an array of poets, musicians, and artists. Previous editions of Summer in The Ditch have included artists such as FAG PACKET, FEMMI, Fabio Lezonli, piss / CARNATION, and Queer Noise.

Renowned Hackney-based charity Ministry of Stories will also be taking over the Ditch space this summer with DreamState (28th July â€“ 2nd August). Created in workshops with 112 young people between the ages of 6 and 16, DreamState is a fantastical interactive exhibition- adventure for all ages, designed to bring the imagination to life. Families can carve their own path through eight magical rooms in this innovative experience, brought to life by make:good and bursting with interactive activities and a few surprises.Â Â

Summer in The Ditch continues Shoreditch Town Hall's ongoing commitment to artistic development, building upon its work with STAMP (Supporting Theatre Artists and Makers of Performance). As part of this mission, the venue will host STAMP Connects (21st May), an exciting afternoon of panel talks, open discussions, and networking opportunities. The event aims to break down barriers between independent artists and the organisations that support them and will offer insights into how venues make programming decisions with transparency. It will give artists and companies the chance to connect with up to 20 leading London-based arts organisations, including Young Vic, Camden People's Theatre, Theatre Deli, and Pleasance Theatre. In 2025, the venue has supported artists including, Ballet Queer, Clamber Collective, Pecs Drag Kings, Subject Object and SymonÃ©, providing artists 219 days of free rehearsal space and housing 9 artist residencies.Â

Shoreditch Town Hall's much-loved Town Hall Tea Dances will continue throughout the year, offering audiences an opportunity to dance the afternoon away in the magnificent surrounding of the Assembly Hall, with a Â£3 special offer ticket to those joining for the first time. A Beginners' Dance Class, led by former world champion ballroom and Latin dancer Raymond Root, will also take place from 12pm-1pm before every class. Made In Shoreditch: Artist Workspace will be continuing throughout the year, as the initiative provides over 1000 free workspace slots per year to artists.Â Â

Shoreditch Town Hall is proud to have unveiled a newly completed ramp as part of its wider Welcome Project, to create a welcoming space for all. The ramp will improve entrance access for visitors with mobility needs or pushchairs and reinforces the venue's continued commitment to accessibility and inclusion. This transformation has been made possible with the generous support from The Affordable Workplace Fund led by Hackney Council.

Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme, comments, We're so excited to welcome back Summer in the Ditch with a fantastic line-up for 2025. Supporting artists to develop bold new work is at the heart of what we do at Shoreditch Town Hall, from residencies and workshops to free desk space initiatives. Summer in the Ditch bridges the crucial gap between development and public performance, offering a vital platform for early-career artists in a building usually geared toward mid-career and established talent.

Artists need space to test work with warm and supportive audiences, something increasingly rare, especially with the loss of many LGBTQIA+ venues. Our basement, in the heart of Shoreditch, offers the perfect home for experimental performance, with a familiar, non-traditional feel that this genre of work thrives in.Â

Comments