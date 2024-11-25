Review: ROOM ON THE BROOM, Lyric Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s the show that London children’s theatre goers have been waiting for this festive season, Room on the Broom by theatre company Tall Stories. Well known in their field for physical storytelling, Tall Stories promise to retell the classic Donaldson and Scheffler spooky and sweet special with glee.

The adaptation blends an introductory story of campers out in the forest, enjoying comradery and teasing, regarding their sleeping bag selections, out for an overnight tent stay. The adventure truly begins with an exciting sighting of a witch and her companions out in the night sky. The action transitions to focus on the haphazard but kind witch, winningly and cheerfully played by Amy Harris.

The witch’s moody and possessively playful cat is played with gusto by Nadia Shash, who helps to highlight the moralistic obligations and the concept of sharing. Sharing of course, is often a tough lesson for younger children and is addressed openly by the cast’s actions and expressions.

The characters are joined by a lovable Dog and a Deep South American Frog wishing to join the pack, played by the brilliant Dan Armstrong. Armstrong excels at the task of the Dog puppetry by embracing the role cheerful, energetically and spiritedly. The Lonely Green Bird’s story is heart-warming and a fabulous Welsh Dragon completes the group, played boldly and jovially by Joe Lindley.

Photo Credit: Charles Flint Photography

My 3.5-year-old particularly loved the character of the Dog and the Dragon. Both characters were particularly well pitched, being energetic, vibrant and engaging. Both roles noted the right level, to ensure the plot was not too fearful for a young audience. The action is particularly appropriate to age 5-year olds upwards, being an hour long with no interval, although early years children enjoyed the familiar story also.

An enormous spectacular moon filled the stage with clever embedded broken broomsticks in trees which adorn the set masterfully, Designed by Morgan Large with impressive scenic construction by KW Props and J&C Joel.

Photo Credit: Charles Flint Photography

As the Witch’s garments fall to the ground, the hunt for the pointy hat, hair bow and wand were lively and excitable, with the script by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw adding jolly word-play, helping with the development of the characters which the serve the relationships well.

Excellent slow-motion and thoughtful choreography enhanced the motion of flying and falling from the talented Morag Cross, who additionally enhanced the character of the Dragon by including a chorus-line dance approach. A particular highlight came in the form of the collaborative joining of the animal companions to combat the dragon by forming the swamp monster.

Tall Stories’ Room on the Broom presents a magical tale of friendship, flight, fight and delight, with high-energy and joy for a young audience.

Tall Stories’ Room on the Broom runs until 5 January 2025 at the Lyric Theatre.

