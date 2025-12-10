Photos: TREASURE ISLAND: A NEW MUSICAL ADVENTURE at Bristol Old Vic

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of Bristol Old Vic's Christmas production of Treasure Island - A New Musical Adventure which runs at Bristol Old Vic until 10 Jan 2026.

This new musical adaptation from Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary (the writing duo behind West End hits The Great British Bake Off Musical and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾) is directed by Paul Foster (Curtains; A Little Night Music) and stars Bristol comedian Jayde Adams.

Thrill-seeking teen Jim Hawkins is fed up with her humdrum life on land, and longs for adventure on the stormy seas.

So when she discovers Captain Flint’s extraordinary and infamous map, promising a daring mission to a faraway island with secret hidden treasures, it seems all her wishes have come true.

With Squire Trelawney, Captain Smollett and the mysterious Long John Silver, she sets sail on a once-in-a-lifetime quest. But with ghostly creatures to encounter and swordfights aplenty to overcome, can her motley crew be trusted and will they ever be able to find where X marks the spot?

From a Bristol tavern to the mighty ocean waves, join Hawkins as she gets into pirate-y peril aboard the mighty Hispaniola.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

Adryne Caulder-James, Colin Leggo

Adryne Caulder-James

Adryne Caulder-James and company

The company

The company

The company

The company

Lloyd Gorman

Sione Saunders

Jack Heydon

Jack Heydon

Jack Heydon, Morgan Val Baker

Jayde Adams

Lloyd Gorman

Colin Leggo

Colin Leggo

Colin Leggo

Christina Tedders

Adryne Caulder-James