Review: THE STORM WHALE, Little Angel Theatre

The Storm Whale arrives at Little Angel Theatre Studios with a gentle sense of wonder which feels perfectly attuned to Benji Davies’ much loved book. This co production with York Theatre Royal, The Marlowe Theatre and Engine House captures the tenderness of the story, while expanding the world with inventive staging and a quietly affecting emotional core. Aimed at audiences aged four to eight, it offers enough depth and warmth for adults to feel thoroughly engaged too.

The set immediately draws the eye. A red and white lighthouse stands proudly, alongside three beach houses and a wooden deck, all resting on a stage floor painted to resemble a shoreline. Bird puppets circle overhead which establishes a coastal world of memory and imagination. The narrator enters and speaks evocatively of salt air and the comforting pulse of waves which invites the audience to settle into a place which feels both familiar and dreamlike.

Photo credit: Northedge Photography

The adaptation uses music with considerable care and charm. A ukulele led song about the heart knowing the sea is especially affecting and the two act structure allows the score to drift in and out with the ebb of the story. When Noi and his Dad first appear their synchronised routines of teeth brushing fishing and caring for their cats hint at the comfort and confinement of daily repetition. There is humour in the details but also a clear sense that Noi longs for something beyond the ordinary.

The storm sequence is beautifully staged and leads to the arrival of the whale which becomes the emotional heart of the piece. The moment in which Noi guides the stranded creature onto a small trolley is a highlight which blends puppetry with sincere storytelling. Keeping the whale hidden from Dad allows a conversation about loneliness and connection to unfold and the production never rushes these more delicate themes. The explanation of what belonging feels like draws audible sighs from the audience and lands with real truth.

Photo credit: Northedge Photography

The farewell at sea is tender and sensitively handled but the show keeps its momentum by shifting into the wintry chapter of the tale. As snow arrives and Dad takes one final fishing trip the atmosphere tightens. Noi’s brave journey across the treacherous ice is staged with a mix of tension and magic which culminates in the whales returning to rescue him. The sequence carries both theatrical flair and emotional clarity.

The closing scenes which introduce Flo and her family offer a hopeful conclusion which echoes the production’s consistent message. Loneliness can be eased through friendship and courage and even in the depths of winter new connections can form. For young audiences these ideas are presented with warmth and reassurance while adults will appreciate the honesty with which the story explores fear and comfort.

The Storm Whale is a lovingly crafted piece of children’s theatre which balances imagination with emotional intelligence. With its inventive set gentle songs and thoughtful performances it offers families a touching reminder of the bonds which carry us through life’s storms.

The Storm Whale runs at Little Angel Theatre until 24 January 2026

Photo credits: Northedge Photography

