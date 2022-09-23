Photos: See Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir Ian McKellen & More at Opening Night of ROSE at Park Theatre

Following a hugely successful award-winning online run, which was later broadcast on Sky Arts, Dame Maureen Lipman returned to the title role of Rose for a new production of Rose starting on the stage on which it was filmed.

See photos from Rose's opening at Park Theatre below!

From a tiny Ukrainian village, through the Warsaw ghettos to the boardwalks of Atlantic City, the play is a reminder of some of the harrowing events of the 20th century through a Jewish woman's eyes. Blending the personal with the political, Rose traces one woman's story from the devastation of Nazi-ruled Europe to conquering the American dream.

Lipman is Rose - a woman shaped by her history. She offers an intimate and, at times, humorous account of the 20th century, and its complicated heritage. This thought-provoking production acts as a caution, highlighting the importance of unity in the face of adversity, and the need to recognise and empathise with the suffering of others. Rose premiered at The National Theatre in 1999, where it was nominated for an Olivier for Best New Play.

13 Sept - 15 Oct

Park Theatre, Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London N4 3JP

Mon - Sat 7.30pm, matinees Sat 3pm | £32.50 - £16.50 (conc.) | www.parktheatre.co.uk | 020 7870 6976*

*Telephone booking fee:10% per ticket, capped at £2.50

Captioned: Wed 28 Sep 19.30