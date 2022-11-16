Photos: First Look at Deli Segal in PICKLE at the Park Theatre
Performances run Monday 14th November – Saturday 26th November 2022.
After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle shares production photos as it begins performances at Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival.
Writer Deli Segal (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance Theatre) stars in this cheeky and authentic exploration of what it means to be a young Jewish woman in London today, in a tale brought to life by female-led Jewish creative team.
Performances run Monday 14th November - Saturday 26th November 2022.
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Related Stories View More UK / West End Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Photos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester Square
November 15, 2022
See photos of the world-renowned, Olivier Award winning La Clique which has officially opened in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. Check out the new images below!
WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This Month
November 15, 2022
Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opens at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.
Tabby Lamb's HAPPY MEAL Comes to Brixton House in February 2023
November 15, 2022
Following a successful premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 at the Traverse Theatre, with a subsequent UK tour and hot on the heels of runs at Sydney and Perth Festivals, Happy Meal is heading to London for a three week run at Brixton House from February 21st to 10th March 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022
New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
English National Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER and SWAN LAKE At The London Coliseum This Winter
November 15, 2022
English National Ballet continues its annual festive tradition this Christmas, presenting Nutcracker at the London Coliseum from 15 December 2022 - 7 January 2023 followed by Swan Lake from 12 - 22 January 2023.
November 15, 2022
See photos of the world-renowned, Olivier Award winning La Clique which has officially opened in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. Check out the new images below!
WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This Month
November 15, 2022
Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opens at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.
Tabby Lamb's HAPPY MEAL Comes to Brixton House in February 2023
November 15, 2022
Following a successful premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 at the Traverse Theatre, with a subsequent UK tour and hot on the heels of runs at Sydney and Perth Festivals, Happy Meal is heading to London for a three week run at Brixton House from February 21st to 10th March 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022
New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
English National Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER and SWAN LAKE At The London Coliseum This Winter
November 15, 2022
English National Ballet continues its annual festive tradition this Christmas, presenting Nutcracker at the London Coliseum from 15 December 2022 - 7 January 2023 followed by Swan Lake from 12 - 22 January 2023.