New Children Join the London Cast of RSC's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Royal Shakespeare Company will welcome new young performers to its multi-award winning production of Matilda The Musical which is currently booking through to January 2027 at the Cambridge Theatre, with tickets on sale at www.matildathemusical.com

Now in its 15th year in London, making it the 10th longest running musical in West End history, Matilda The Musical continues to play to packed houses. Seen by 12 million people in over 100 cities worldwide, the show is also currently on a major UK and Ireland tour which opened at Leicester Curve October 2025 and tours through until January 2027.

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 25 for Best Musical.

Sithuni Gamage, Bonnie Harper and Carla Lopez-Corpas will join Emilia Shefford in the title role of Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre, from 17 March 2026.

The other young performers announced today, joining the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are: Zoe Akinyosade, Oliver Alexandru, Felix Anderson, Mary Bassey Bassey, Amelie Bibani, Nathan Cooper, Alejandro García-Pérez, Ryan Hayter, Sebastian Tay Hilas, Eira Kay, Esmaé Kevany, Ivy-Rose Mann, Karin Narumi, Lucas Moy, Alexzander Neophytou, Jessica Rihanna Mocanu, Eden Rowe, Lucy Sheppard, Samuel Sturge and Henry Treharne.

These new performers join the existing young cast: Sid Boyle, Kanaho Kurihara, Albie Lambert, Savannah McDowell and Mason Mingle.

The current adult cast includes: Jon Robyns (Miss Trunchbull), Tiffany Graves (Mrs Wormwood), Neil McDermott (Mr Wormwood) and Eve Norris (Miss Honey). The ensemble includes Naomi Alade, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Alex Louize Bird, Katie Bradley, Millie Brown-Thornton, Reece Budin, Kelly Ewins, William Elijah-Lewis, Antony Lawrence, Nick Len, Tania Mathurin, Ben Middleton, James Oliver, Stuart Rouse, Chloe Saunders, Callum Train and Dawn Williams.