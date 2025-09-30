Photos: First Look the New Cast of MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New production photography has been released as the Royal Shakespeare Company’s West End production of Matilda The Musical enters its 15th year in London, making it the 10th longest running musical in West End history.

With tickets now on sale through January 2027, the multi-award-winning production has now been seen by over 12 million people across 100 cities worldwide. As previously announced, the major UK and Ireland tour of Matilda The Musical opens in Leicester Curve on 6th October 2025.

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has had more than 10,000 performances worldwide and won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical.

Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, RSC Co-Artistic Directors, said:

“After its premiere 15 years ago in Stratford-upon-Avon, Matilda Wormwood’s genius is still teaching us that 'even if you’re little you can do a lot’. As the show reaches many new milestones, the RSC is incredibly proud of the ongoing success of Matilda The Musical. We’re thrilled to see how Matilda’s spirit continues to inspire and bring joy to new generations of children and families in London and in theatres across the country”.

Edie McCaig and Emilia Shefford joined existing performers Suki Hillier and Mia Rogers in the title role of Matilda in September. The other young performers who have joined the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are: Sid Boyle, Ava Evangelista, Freya Fulford, John Johnson, Theo Kamande, Kanaho Kurihara, Albie Lambert, Kennedy-May Mcleary, Savannah McDowell, Mason Mingle, Lola Smith, Huxley Syers, Orla Vellacott and Jihyun Yoon.

These new performers joined the existing young cast: Alexander Beaumont, William Gurney, Chase King, Reuben Laming, Maxwell McGetrick, Theo Oh, Drew Reilly, Harry Relf, Isabella Rummery, Khit Thakhin and Aisha Ugurhan.

Jon Robyns (Miss Trunchbull) has joined the current adult cast which includes: Tiffany Graves (Mrs Wormwood), Neil McDermott (Mr Wormwood) and Eve Norris (Miss Honey). Existing ensemble members Alex Louize Bird, Reece Budin, William Elijah-Lewis, and Dawn Williams will be joined by Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Naomi Alade, Katie Bradley, Millie Brown-Thornton, Antony Lawrence, Nick Len, Tania Mathurin, Ben Middleton, James Oliver, Stuart Rouse, Chloe Saunders and Callum Train.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan