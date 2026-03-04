Video: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT is Now on UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new footage has been released for the UK and Ireland tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. The musical will be touring the UK and Ireland until July. Check out the video here!

Priscilla Queen of the Desert, based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film stars Kevin Clifton as Tick/Mitzi, Adèle Anderson as Bernadette, Nick Hayes as Felicia/Adam, and Peter Duncan as Bob/Preacher.

Strictly Come Dancing’s BAFTA award-winning costume designer Vicky Gill and her team have designed and created over 100 iconic costumes for the production. Best known for creating show-stopping looks on Strictly Come Dancing since 2012 and Dancing On Ice, Vicky is renowned for her ability to blend glamour with functionality, creating dazzling costumes that celebrate both movement and performance.

Full cast includes: Kevin Clifton as Tick/Mitzi (Strictly Come Dancing; BBC One, Chicago; UK Tour), Adèle Anderson as Bernadette (Fascinating Aïda), Nick Hayes as Felicia/Adam (Remembrance Monday; Seven Dials Playhouse, Groundhog Day; The Old Vic), Peter Duncan as Bob/Preacher (The Dame; Edinburgh Festival/ Park Theatre, Pretender; Playhouse East), Dakota Starr (Priscilla The Party at Outernet, Fisherman’s Friends The Musical; UK and international tour) as alternate Bernadette, Leah Vassell as Diva 1 (Oliver!; West End, Kinky Boots, Storyhouse Chester), Bernadette Bangura as Diva 2 (Moulin Rouge; West End, Hairspray, UK Tour), Jessie May as Diva 3 and Shirley (Beetlejuice) Garry Lee as Miss Understanding (Ghost; UK Tour), Billie Hardy as Marion (Chicago; Japan Tour, The Time Traveler’s Wife; Apollo Theatre), Isabella Glanznig Santos as Cynthia (Frozen; Theatre Royal Dury Lane; Fame, West End) Sario Solomon as Jimmy (If/Then; Savoy Theatre, Grease the Musical; UK Tour). Jak Allen-Anderson as Farrah/Young Bernadette (Addams Family; UK Tour, Pippin; Theatre Royal Dury Lane), , Alexander Emery as Frank (Come Fall in Love; Manchester Opera House, Love Never Dies; Asia Tour), The ensemble cast is completed by Michael Afemaré, Tia Antoine-Charles, Olivia Bella, Alexander Gage, Fionan O’Carroll, Nathan Ryles, Samuel Stokes and Mary Suarez.

Directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ian Talbot OBE with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Matt Cole and set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, the sassy and joyous Broadway and West End hit musical follows the hilarious and heart-warming journey as three friends travel across Australia in a dilapidated bus nicknamed Priscilla to put on the show of a lifetime.

The rest of the creative team include Sam Holmes (Associate Director), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Leo Flint (Video Designer), Craig Forrest-Thomas (Hair and Make Up Designer) and David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting (Casting).

Featuring a hit parade of dance floor classics as well as garnering international acclaim, at its core, Priscilla Queen of the Desert’s enduring appeal lies in its heartfelt exploration and celebration of identity, diversity and the journey toward self-acceptance. Challenging societal norms, and the importance of embracing one's true self, the characters confront prejudice and adversity, they also discover the strength found in unity, friendship and the beauty of authentic expression.

The tour dates for this beloved musical are Palace Theatre, Manchester (19 - 28 February), King’s Theatre, Glasgow (2 - 7 March), Liverpool Empire (9 - 14 March), Mayflower Theatre Southampton (16 - 21 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (23 - 28 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (30 March - 4 April), Theatre Royal Newcastle (6 - 11 April), Edinburgh Playhouse (14 – 18 April), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (20 - 25 April), Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (28 April - 2 May), Aylesbury Theatre (4 - 9 May), New Victoria Woking (11 – 16 May), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (25 - 30 May), Grand Opera House Belfast (1 – 6 June), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin (8 - 13 June), Theatre Royal Brighton (16 - 20 June), Curve Theatre Leicester (22 - 27 June), Sheffield (29 June – 4 July), Alhambra Theatre Bradford (6 – 11 July) and Hall for Cornwall Truro (13 - 18 July).

Packed full of dazzling dance routines, a sparkling array of spectacular costumes and an iconic soundtrack of 80s and 90s disco anthems including ‘Hot Stuff’, ‘It’s Raining Men’, ‘I Will Survive’, ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, ‘Finally’ and more, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is an exuberant celebration of acceptance and belonging, bursting at the seams with humor, heart and spectacle.