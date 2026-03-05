Full Cast Set For Arthur Miller's THE PRICE at Marylebone Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arthur Miller's searing family drama The Price weill come to the Marylebone Theatre in a powerful new production directed by Olivier Award-nominated Jonathan Munby. Full casting has been announced. Performances run Friday 17 April – Sunday 7 June 2026.

Double Olivier Award-winner Henry Goodman (Yes, Prime Minister, Fiddler On The Roof, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) stars as Gregory Solomon and is joined by Faye Castelow (Leopoldstadt, After the Dance, The Witch of Edmonton) as Esther Franz, Elliot Cowan (A Little Life, Da Vinci's Demons, Peaky Blinders) as Victor Franz and John Hopkins (Dr Strangelove, The 39 Steps, Poldark, Midsomer Murders) as Walter Franz.

On the eve of selling their late father's possessions, two estranged brothers meet in a cluttered New York attic for the first time in years. What begins as a simple transaction becomes a fierce emotional reckoning, as decades of resentment, sacrifice and buried truth erupt into the open.

By turns darkly funny and devastatingly human, The Price is one of Miller's most intimate and explosive dramas: a gripping portrait of family where memory, regret and emotional inheritance collide.

Jonathan Munby's recent work includes King Lear and The Merchant of Venice. The creative team includes designer Jon Bausor, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Max Pappenheim, casting director Helena Palmer CDG, and associate director Eleanor Taylor.

Henry Goodman is well known for his roles in critically acclaimed titles such as Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock, Tom Hooper's The Damned United and Stephen Frears' Mary Reilley. Other film credits include Sundown, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Burnt, Green Street, Woman in Gold, Love Gets A Room and Golda alongside Helen Mirren. Henry's performances as Shylock in The National Theatre's The Merchant of Venice and Charles Guiteau in the Donmar's Assassins earned him two Olivier Awards for Best Actor, and he has received numerous nominations for other performances. Roles in The Hypochondriac, Chicago, Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on The Roof, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and the RSC's Richard III (in which he played the titular role) have been received warmly by critics and audiences alike, cementing Henry's reputation as one of the country's finest theatre actors. His television work has ranged from The New Pope with John Malkovich to Yes, Prime Minister, in which Henry played the memorable and recurring role of Sir Humphrey Appleby. He can also be seen in: The ABC Murders, Penny Dreadful, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Capture, Unfinished Business and The Chosen. Recently, Henry can be seen starring in hit HBO series The Regime with Kate Winslet, Swiss thriller The Deal, and the Call The Midwife 2025 Christmas Special.

Faye Castelow's theatre work includes Leopoldstadt (West End and Broadway), After the Dance and Time and the Conways (National Theatre), The Witch of Edmonton (RSC), The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre), and Here in America (Orange Tree Theatre). Her television work includes The Critic, Clique, Pure, Rellik, Father Brown, Inspector George Gently and Holby City.

Elliot Cowan first became widely known as Mr Darcy in Lost in Austen. His television credits include Da Vinci's Demons, The Crown, Foundation and Peaky Blinders. Alongside his screen work, Elliot has an extensive theatre career, appearing in productions including A Little Life, 2:22 A Ghost Story, A Doll's House, An Ideal Husband and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Recent screen work includes Black Cake, The Jetty, the feature film The Conjuring: Last Rites and the BBC historical drama King and Conqueror. He will next appear in the forthcoming television drama Gone directed by Richard Laxton.

John Hopkins has appeared on stage in Dr Strangelove, My Fair Lady (Opera North), A Christmas Carol (Bristol Old Vic), The 39 Steps (Criterion Theatre) and numerous productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company. His television credits include Poldark, Midsomer Murders, Masters of the Air and A Very Royal Scandal. Film work includes Alice in Wonderland, The Face Of An Angel and The Night House.

Jonathan Munby is one of the leading theatre directors of his generation, best known for his acclaimed versions of King Lear, starring Ian McKellen and The Merchant of Venice, starring Jonathan Pryce. He has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including the Olivier Award for Best Revival (King Lear), the US Helen Hayes Award for Most Outstanding Director (Dog in the Manger), the UK Theatre Award for Best Musical production (Company) and Best Touring Production (Twelfth Night). He has worked with many leading companies in the UK, including The Donmar Warehouse, Young Vic, RSC and Globe Theatre.

Henry Goodman said, “Arthur Miller has an extraordinary ability to illuminate the private lives of families with honesty and humanity. The Price is a play I've long admired, so to play the life-enhancing Gregory Solomon is a gift. I'm thrilled to be returning to his work with Jonathan Munby at the Marylebone Theatre.”