Meghan Murphy Sizzles Across The Pond For London Debut In THE BIG RED SHOW

CRAZY COQS', presents Meghan Murphy in The Big Red Show, October 3rd, 2022 at 9:15pm.

Songstress powerhouse Meghan "Big Red" Murphy has taken the world by storm and is making her London debut on October 3rd!

Murphy sings an impressive range of songs, from pop parodies to jazz, from Broadway to Beyonce. Through her dynamic storytelling and old HollywoodCharm, she will thrill and delight you with her vocal prowess and razor sharp sense of humor. She's an old broad with a new twist! Big Voice. Big Laughs. Big Red. Meghan is accompanied by John G Smith on piano.

Tickets are $30. For more information, go to brasseriezedel.com.

International star Meghan Murphy is an actor/singer/producer/director/cabaret & recording artist based in the US. A show-stopping powerhouse, she has garnered the nickname "Big Red" and has delighted audiences all over the world with her impressive range of musical styles, razor-sharp wit, and old-school Hollywood glamor. Her multifaceted talents have been showcased on many different stages in the worlds of Theater, Music & Cabaret. As an actor, you may have seen Meghan in musical productions across the US, including NYC & Chicago, for which she is a five-time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee. Some credits include Mamma Mia! (Tanya, The Marriott Theater, Jeff Nomination), Smokey Joe's Café (Ruth/Pattie, Drury Lane Theater, Jeff Nomination), City of Angels (Oolie/Donna, Marriott Theater, Jeff Nomination), Hazel The Musical: A Musical Maid in America (World Premiere, Drury Lane Theater), Tommy (Acid Queen) & Rent (Joanne) at Paramount Theater, American Mixtape (The Second City). You may also recognize her from the film Captive State or as the current national commercial face of Honey Nut Cheerios. As a singer & cabaret artist, she's been in countless concerts throughout the world and has been touring her critically-acclaimed one woman show The Big Red Show around the country and now internationally with Vacaya, Brand g Vacations, Azamara, and RWS Entertainment. Recently, Meghan has created a new travel/performance web-series called Adventures From A Broad, featuring her travels as a guest entertainer on the high seas, and Stoop Sessions, another online series to raise awareness and elevate BIPOC & LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Both shows can be found on Instagram (@meghanmurphybigred), YouTube, & Patreon.com. As a recording artist, Meghan has two self titled Ep albums of her Chicago-based blues/soul band Everybody Says Yes available on all streaming platforms and her holiday album Big Red & The Boys, Live at Feinstein's/54 Below, available at bigredandtheboys.bandcamp.com. For more info about Meghan Murphy or to get on her mailing list, go to her website MEGHANMURPHYBIGRED.COM.