Photos: CINDERELLA Pantomime at the Richmond Theatre

Ahead of this evening's Gala Night, Richmond Theatre have released production images for their family pantomime Cinderella. Check out the photos below!

The show stars Call The Midwife’s Helen George as The Fairy Godmother, musical theatre sensation and West End and Broadway star Charlie Stemp as Buttons, and TV icon Basil Brush as Baron Basil. They’re joined by musical theatre performers Michael Lin as Dandini, Tom Major as Prince Charming, and Hope Dawe as Cinderella, who returns to Richmond Theatre after starring in last year’s production of Beauty and the Beast.

Stephen Guarino and Jak Allen-Anderson star as the Wicked Stepsisters, and pantomime legend Gary Wilmot directs this year’s production, with acclaimed choreographer Stephen Mear.

The cast is completed by an ensemble of performers, featuring Lucia Coleman, Luke Jarvis, Hannah Morcos, Rowen Newsome, Emily Rose-Davis, and Sienna Walker.

Packed with all the traditional pantomime ingredients Richmond Theatre audiences love, this enchanting panto features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.