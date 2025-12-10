Josh Sharp's TA-DA! Will Make UK Premiere in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Josh Sharp's ta-da! will make its UK debut in February 2026. Performances will run Monday 9 - Saturday 28 February at the Soho Theatre. The production is written by and starring Josh Sharp and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton. The production recently extended its off-Broadway run, through September 27, 2025.

Josh Sharp's ta-da! is a one-man comedy show inside of a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint. Expect dumb but erudite jokes and sad but sweet stories alongside the Herculean feat of stupidity that is memorizing a slide every 2.1 seconds.

Josh Sharp tackles mortality, identity, and everything in between: getting a hand job under a bridge, being a closeted teen magician, coming out via bcc email. Dumb but erudite jokes meet sad but sweet stories in this twice-extended Off-Broadway hit.

Josh Sharp is a New York-based actor, writer and comedian. He is one of the stars, writers and executive producers of Dicks: The Musical. This was A24's first musical feature and was adapted from Josh and Aaron Jackson's long-running off-off-Broadway production, F*CKING IDENTICAL TWINS. The musical premiered to rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, winning the Midnight Madness People's Award, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “outrageously amusing” and Deadline calling it “an unforgettable film debut." Together, Aaron and Josh appeared as a correspondent duo on “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” for Comedy Central. Josh began performing at the Upright Citizens' Brigade Theater in 2009 and has starred in “Search Party” (HBO), “At Home with AmySedaris” (TruTV), “Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?” (Showtime), and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” (Netflix). He has performed stand-up on “2 Dope Queens” (HBO) and “This Week At The Comedy Cellar” (Comedy Central). He directed Sorry For Your Loss at the Minetta Lane Theater.