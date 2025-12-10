Alex Newell, Cedric Neal, and More Will Lead ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Concert in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A one-night-only concert production of Once On This Island will be performed at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next year. The performance will be on Sunday, 8 February 2026.

The cast will be led by Tony Award–winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Chicago) reprising their role as Asaka, Cedric Neal (Guys & Dolls, Hadestown) as Agwe, Melanie La Barrie (&Juliet, Wicked) as Papa Ge and Dujonna Gift (Hamilton, Two Strangers, Carry a Cake Across New York) as Ti Moune.

The production is written by the Tony and Olivier-winning team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Once On This Island in Concert bursts to life with Caribbean color, driving rhythms, and the unstoppable pulse of folklore. The story follows Ti Moune, a bold and hopeful peasant girl who saves—and falls in love with—Daniel, a boy from a world far beyond her own. When destiny shifts, she makes a daring pact with the island gods, embarking on a journey of love, loss, faith, and fearless hope.

A sweeping celebration of passion, sacrifice, and the magic of community, Once on This Island returns in this unforgettable concert event—vibrant, heart-stirring, and utterly unmissable.

Creatives

Director – Annabel Mutale-Reed

Musical Director / Conductor – Jordan Li-Smith

Choreographer – Sarah Golding

Sound Designer – Harry Greatorex

Orchestra – London Musical Theatre Orchestra

Casting Director – Ben Armstrong Casting