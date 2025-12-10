Cunard and Letters Live Collaborate to Celebrate the Art of Letter Writing

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cunard and Letters Live have announced a partnership to celebrate remarkable letters penned at sea. The collaboration will culminate in an exclusive event on Thursday, 22 January 2026, at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The King’s Trust, supporting young people to transform their futures.

This special collaboration will celebrate, ‘The Hours Between’, the enduring art of letter writing, inspired by the calmness of sea travel and the human need to reflect, to write, and to stay connected across oceans during voyages.

Cunard’s ships have welcomed some of the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, and artists, from Virginia Woolf and Noël Coward to Elizabeth Taylor and David Bowie, each finding inspiration in the rhythm of the ocean.

Rooted in Cunard’s literary heritage, this partnership celebrates a tradition that has inspired travellers for over 185 years. On board, the experience is shaped by spaces designed for reflection and refinement, such as the Grill Suites, where generous living areas, private balconies, and attentive concierge and butler services create an atmosphere of calm and elegance.

In partnership with Letters Live, the evening will revive this creative legacy, with distinguished performers bringing extraordinary letters, written at sea and beyond, to life, capturing the emotion, wit, and humanity of correspondence across time and how it continues to connect people across distance and generations.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “At Cunard, we believe that travel offers more than a change of scenery. It creates space to reflect, to be inspired, and to connect with what matters. Our collaboration with Letters Live celebrates that belief; bringing together two storytelling traditions, one on stage and one at sea, in a way that feels both timeless and profoundly moving.”

Shaun Usher, Co-producer of Letters Live, added: “For generations, travellers have looked to the sea for perspective - a place where distance inspires reflection, and letters find their voice. Partnering with Cunard to honour that history through Letters Live feels like a natural meeting of worlds, and it’s wonderful to know this event will support The King’s Trust and its work with young people.”

The evening’s readings will be carefully curated by Letters Live, drawing from a collection of remarkable correspondence inspired by travel, creativity, and the enduring art of writing.

This special event marks the next chapter in Cunard’s long association with culture and collaboration, inviting audiences to experience Letters Live in an exclusive setting that embodies the brand’s commitment to meaningful experiences, both at sea and on land.

Letters Live in association with Cunard will take place on Thursday 22nd January 2026, 7.30pm at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre.