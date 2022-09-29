Bruno Beltrão Presents His New Work At Sadler's Wells Theatre in November

Brazilian choreographer Bruno Beltrão brings his new work by Grupo de Rua to Sadler's Wells Theatre on Tuesday 22 & Wednesday 23 November.



Against the backdrop of Jair Bolsonaro's far-right policies, celebrated Brazilian choreographer Bruno Beltrão's new work negotiates indissoluble conflicts and violent social contradictions, as an urban dance battle between encounter and confrontation, aggression and excess, hostility, solidarity and mutuality.

With high jumps, head spins and summersaults, fast kicks and twirling twists, this work is characterised by physical vehemence and an analytic understanding of music and space.

Over the course of the last two decades, Beltrão has revolutionised hip hop by blending styles and postures of urban dance with contemporary dance principles. His choreographies are popular and political.

Beltrão's previous creation Inoah (2017) seemed to predict the societal shift of Jair Bolsonaro's access to power. In this new creation, he makes a powerful and touching work that bears witness to his country while in the grip of ultra-right forces.

Through a succession of short scenes, Beltrão presents episodes of Brazilian street life, including birdsong, workshop hammers and city noise. With this format, the choreographer depicts a vibrant image of a community in movement. The hip hop scene is set, reflecting the roots of a practice that has now made its way centre stage.