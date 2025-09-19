Black British Theatre Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees Shortlist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The shortlist has been announced for the 2025 Black British Theatre Awards. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at London's legendary Piccadilly Theatre, home to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The BBTAs return to honour the transformative power of Black artistry in British theatre. The 2025 ceremony-sponsored by ATG Entertainment and presented in partnership with Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures, and with thanks to Playful Productions-promises an unforgettable evening of live performances, emotional tributes, and a vibrant celebration of creative excellence.

Check out the list of nominees below!

CREATIVES GROUP

BEST PRODUCER​

Chuchu Nwagu, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Royal Shakespeare Company​

Mwansa Phiri, Positive, Southwark Playhouse Borough​

BEST DIRECTOR​

Lynette Linton, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse​

Prime Isaac, Bitch Boxer, Watford Palace Theatre​

Robin Belfield, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR​

Ashton Moore, Play On!, UK Tour​

Takisha Sargent, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East​

XANA, Alterations, National Theatre​

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR​

Christopher Tendai, CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Musical, The Other Palace​

Shelley Maxwell, Alterations, National Theatre​

Ingrid Mackinnon, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION OR PERFORMER​

Ballet Black: Shadows, Hackney Empire​

Inside Giovanni's Room, Phoenix Dance Theatre - Sadler's Wells East​

Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East & Uchenna Dance​

RECOGNITION GROUP (BODY OF WORK) AWARDS​

BEST SOUND AND/OR LIGHTING DESIGN​

Eamonn O'Dwyer​

Joshua Harriette​

Warren “Flamin Beatz” Morgan-Humphreys

THEATRE DESIGN​

Bolu Dairo​

Georgie Lynch​

Stella-Jane Odoemelam​

BOOK AND LYRICS​

Trish Cooke​

Winsome Pinnock FRSL​

BEST PLAYWRIGHT​

Anne Odeke​

Coral Wylie​

Ntombizodwa Nyoni​

BEST CASTING DIRECTOR​

Heather Basten​

Selma Nicholls​

PLAY AWARDS​

BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY​

Arinzé Kene, Alterations, National Theatre​

Kyle Ndukuba, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre​

Omari Douglas, This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre

BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY​

Anne Odeke, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe​

Beverley Knight, Marie & Rosetta, The Rose Theatre​

Suzanne Packer, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East​

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY​

Andre Antonio, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre​

Emmanuel Akwafo, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bridge Theatre​

Tyreke Leslie, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY​

Cash Holland, A Raisin in the Sun, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre​

Miranda Mufema, Stranger Things, Phoenix Theatre​ Nicola Hughes, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse​ ​

BEST PRODUCTION - PLAY​

Alterations, National Theatre​

Pig Heart Boy, Unicorn Theatre and on Tour​

Shifters, Duke of York’s Theatre​​

MUSICAL AWARDS​

BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL​

Jay Perry, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre​

Jeevan Braich, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre​

Newtion Matthews, Kinky Boots The Musical. UK & Ireland Tour​

BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL​

Georgina Onuorah, Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre​ Natalie Kassanga, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre​ Shanay Holmes, Oliver! The Musical, Gielgud Theatre​

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL​

Cedric Neal, Hadestown, Lyric Theatre​

C.J. Borger, Back To The Future The Musical, Adelphi Theatre​

Ryan Carter, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour​

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL​

Georgia Bradshaw, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour​

Georgia Gillam, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour​ Jade Marvin, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre​

BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION​

MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre​

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre​

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Aldwych Theatre​​

CHAMPION AWARDS

BEST CHILD PERFORMER (UNDER 16) ​

Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour​

Keilah Kofi, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre​

Riley-Ann Nicholls Murphy, Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East​

LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION ​

Johannes Radebe​

Layton Williams​

Newtion Matthews​

ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

BEST TEACHER​

Claudimar Neto, Insight Dance Company​

Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance​

Stewart Avon-Arnold, Studio 59​

LORD Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick AWARD​

Liam Godwin

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD​

Nicola Blackman