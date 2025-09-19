Black British Theatre Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees Shortlist

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at London's Piccadilly Theatre.
The shortlist has been announced for the 2025 Black British Theatre Awards. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at London's legendary Piccadilly Theatre, home to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
The BBTAs return to honour the transformative power of Black artistry in British theatre. The 2025 ceremony-sponsored by ATG Entertainment and presented in partnership with Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures, and with thanks to Playful Productions-promises an unforgettable evening of live performances, emotional tributes, and a vibrant celebration of creative excellence.
Check out the list of nominees below!
BEST PRODUCER
Chuchu Nwagu, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Royal Shakespeare Company
Mwansa Phiri, Positive, Southwark Playhouse Borough
BEST DIRECTOR
Lynette Linton, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse
Prime Isaac, Bitch Boxer, Watford Palace Theatre
Robin Belfield, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Ashton Moore, Play On!, UK Tour
Takisha Sargent, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East
XANA, Alterations, National Theatre
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR
Christopher Tendai, CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Musical, The Other Palace
Shelley Maxwell, Alterations, National Theatre
Ingrid Mackinnon, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION OR PERFORMER
Ballet Black: Shadows, Hackney Empire
Inside Giovanni's Room, Phoenix Dance Theatre - Sadler's Wells East
Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East & Uchenna Dance
BEST SOUND AND/OR LIGHTING DESIGN
Eamonn O'Dwyer
Joshua Harriette
Warren “Flamin Beatz” Morgan-Humphreys
THEATRE DESIGN
Bolu Dairo
Georgie Lynch
Stella-Jane Odoemelam
BOOK AND LYRICS
Winsome Pinnock FRSL
BEST PLAYWRIGHT
Coral Wylie
Ntombizodwa Nyoni
BEST CASTING DIRECTOR
Selma Nicholls
BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Arinzé Kene, Alterations, National Theatre
Kyle Ndukuba, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre
Omari Douglas, This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre
BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Anne Odeke, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
Beverley Knight, Marie & Rosetta, The Rose Theatre
Suzanne Packer, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Andre Antonio, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre
Emmanuel Akwafo, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bridge Theatre
Tyreke Leslie, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Cash Holland, A Raisin in the Sun, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Miranda Mufema, Stranger Things, Phoenix Theatre Nicola Hughes, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse
BEST PRODUCTION - PLAY
Alterations, National Theatre
Pig Heart Boy, Unicorn Theatre and on Tour
Shifters, Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jay Perry, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Jeevan Braich, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Newtion Matthews, Kinky Boots The Musical. UK & Ireland Tour
BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Georgina Onuorah, Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Natalie Kassanga, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre Shanay Holmes, Oliver! The Musical, Gielgud Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Cedric Neal, Hadestown, Lyric Theatre
C.J. Borger, Back To The Future The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Ryan Carter, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Georgia Bradshaw, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour
Georgia Gillam, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour Jade Marvin, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION
MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Aldwych Theatre
BEST CHILD PERFORMER (UNDER 16)
Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour
Keilah Kofi, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
Riley-Ann Nicholls Murphy, Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East
LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION
Johannes Radebe
Newtion Matthews
BEST TEACHER
Claudimar Neto, Insight Dance Company
Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance
Stewart Avon-Arnold, Studio 59
LORD Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick AWARD
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
