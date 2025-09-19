 tracker
Black British Theatre Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees Shortlist

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at London's Piccadilly Theatre.

Sep. 19, 2025
Black British Theatre Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees Shortlist Image
The shortlist has been announced for the 2025 Black British Theatre Awards. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at London's legendary Piccadilly Theatre, home to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The BBTAs return to honour the transformative power of Black artistry in British theatre. The 2025 ceremony-sponsored by ATG Entertainment and presented in partnership with Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures, and with thanks to Playful Productions-promises an unforgettable evening of live performances, emotional tributes, and a vibrant celebration of creative excellence.

Check out the list of nominees below!

CREATIVES GROUP

BEST PRODUCER

Chuchu Nwagu, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Royal Shakespeare Company​

Mwansa Phiri, Positive, Southwark Playhouse Borough​

BEST DIRECTOR

Lynette Linton, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse​

Prime Isaac, Bitch Boxer, Watford Palace Theatre​

Robin Belfield, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Ashton Moore, Play On!, UK Tour

Takisha Sargent, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East​

XANA, Alterations, National Theatre​

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR

Christopher Tendai, CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Musical, The Other Palace​

Shelley Maxwell, Alterations, National Theatre​

Ingrid Mackinnon, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION OR PERFORMER

Ballet Black: Shadows, Hackney Empire​

Inside Giovanni's Room, Phoenix Dance Theatre - Sadler's Wells East​

Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East & Uchenna Dance​

RECOGNITION GROUP (BODY OF WORK) AWARDS

BEST SOUND AND/OR LIGHTING DESIGN

Eamonn O'Dwyer​

Joshua Harriette​

Warren “Flamin Beatz” Morgan-Humphreys

THEATRE DESIGN

Bolu Dairo​

Georgie Lynch​

Stella-Jane Odoemelam​

BOOK AND LYRICS

Trish Cooke

Winsome Pinnock FRSL​

BEST PLAYWRIGHT

Anne Odeke

Coral Wylie​

Ntombizodwa Nyoni​

BEST CASTING DIRECTOR

Heather Basten

Selma Nicholls​

PLAY AWARDS

BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

Arinzé Kene, Alterations, National Theatre​

Kyle Ndukuba, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre​

Omari Douglas, This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre

BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

Anne Odeke, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe​

Beverley Knight, Marie & Rosetta, The Rose Theatre​

Suzanne Packer, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East​ 

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Andre Antonio, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre​

Emmanuel Akwafo, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bridge Theatre​

Tyreke Leslie, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Cash Holland, A Raisin in the Sun, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre​

Miranda Mufema, Stranger Things, Phoenix TheatreNicola Hughes, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse​ ​

BEST PRODUCTION - PLAY

Alterations, National Theatre​

Pig Heart Boy, Unicorn Theatre and on Tour​

Shifters, Duke of York’s Theatre​​

MUSICAL AWARDS

BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jay Perry, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre​

Jeevan Braich, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Newtion Matthews, Kinky Boots The Musical. UK & Ireland Tour​

BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Georgina Onuorah, Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre​ Natalie Kassanga, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre​ Shanay Holmes, Oliver! The Musical, Gielgud Theatre​

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Cedric Neal, Hadestown, Lyric Theatre​

C.J. Borger, Back To The Future The Musical, Adelphi Theatre​

Ryan Carter, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour​

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Georgia Bradshaw, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour​

Georgia Gillam, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour​ Jade Marvin, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION

MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre​

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Aldwych Theatre​​

CHAMPION AWARDS

BEST CHILD PERFORMER (UNDER 16)

Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour​

Keilah Kofi, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre​

Riley-Ann Nicholls Murphy, Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East​

LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION

Johannes Radebe​

Layton Williams

Newtion Matthews​

ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

BEST TEACHER

Claudimar Neto, Insight Dance Company​

Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance​

Stewart Avon-Arnold, Studio 59​

LORD Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick AWARD

Liam Godwin

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Nicola Blackman


