BWW Feature: 13 Unmissable Theatre Podcasts

It's safe to say that we're all missing theatre A LOT. Luckily, you can still get a good dose of the theatre world thanks to virtual performances, streaming services like BroadwayHD and Disney+, and weekly shows released from the archives from the Young Vic, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Bristol Old Vic - to name just a few!

And if you're looking to digest more theatre, why not check out some of these stagey podcasts?

1. Mischief Makers

Still making mischief even when they're offstage, Mischief Makers is a new podcast from Mischief Theatre (creators of hits including The Play That Goes Wrong and Magic Goes Wrong). Each week, one member of Mischief (usually cast member Dave Hearn) interviews another Mischief member about their lives, their history with Mischief and everything else in between.

What makes this podcast different from the others is the fact that none of it is edited, so anything can - and does - happen! Guests so far include Mischief's co-founders (Henry Shields, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer), cast members like Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan and Nancy Zamit, and Mischief creatives, including costumer designer Roberto Surace.

2. The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast

The room where it happens is now in your living room thanks to Disney+, but you can also download The Hamilcast.

The perfect podcast for any Hamilton fan, it delves deep into the show, its history, the incredible music, and takes you behind the scenes of this award-winning musical with its cast, crew and creatives (and yes, that does include an interview with the legend himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda!).

Hosted by Gillian Pensavalle and Bianca Soto, you won't want to throw away your shot at listening to this podcast - and trust us when we say you're going to be VERY satisfied.

3. NT Talks

As well as bringing us some of their theatrical highlights online each week, the National Theatre also has a podcast that delves deep into productions that have been staged there.

NT Talks is a series of interviews, all conducted on their iconic stages with a variety of theatre experts - from authors, actors and critics to directors and playwrights.

Highlights include the critic Michael Billington reflecting on 50 years in the business, Neil Gaiman discussing the stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, and current NT boss Rufus Norris chatting about directing a production of Small Island.

4. David Tennant Does A Podcast With...

If you've been enjoying Staged on BBC One, or just been rewatching old episodes of Doctor Who on Netflix, you'll be pleased to hear that David Tennant also has a podcast that you can delve into.

In his series, David interviews lots of starry guests, including Olivia Colman, Catherine Tate, James Corden, Ian McKellen and his Staged co-star Michael Sheen.

David's charisma and chatty interview style means this podcast is very funny whilst still managing to cover a variety of topics in an honest and engaging way.

5. Welcome To The Rock

As the title suggests, Welcome To The Rock is a podcast dedicated to the award-winning musical Come From Away.

Made up of eight episodes, this series delves into the amazing true story behind the show, talking to the real-life residents of Gander who opened up their homes to 38 planes of strangers on 9/11, as well as the cast and creatives who worked on the musical.

Just like the show itself, this podcast is full of heart, love and community spirit - all sorely needed in these dark and difficult times.

6. The Monologue Library

A recent addition to the podcast world, The Monologue Library was created as a result of Covid-19 to help raise money for The Mono Box.

Running for the past six years, and currently under threat due to the pandemic, The Mono Box provides actors and theatre-makers with affordable training, writing and performing opportunities, rehearsal space, and access to a unique play collection of almost 4,000 play texts, donated entirely by industry professionals.

The Monologue Library is an incredible collection of over 100 monologue audio recordings, with artists sharing their favourite dramatic speeches. Those featured include Simon Russell Beale performing a speech from The Tempest, Indira Varma performing from The Homecoming, Sir Derek Jacobi performing a scene from Cyrano de Bergerac, and Clare Perkins performing her powerful speech from Emilia.

7. The Amusical Podcast

Starting as a monthly comedy night at Backyard Comedy Club in London's Bethnal Green, Amusical saw comedians singing musical numbers. They competed against each other to win money for their chosen charity and for the opportunity to sing an encore. It was so popular that last year the show got given a TV pilot on Comedy Central, and it's now a podcast!

Hosted by Jayde Adams, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Dave Cribb, they chat to their comedy pals about...you guessed it, musicals. From finding out about their guest's favourite shows and ones they hate, to their personal relationship with the theatre, it's truly illuminating and a must-listen for any musical fans. Guests include Rosie Jones, London Hughes, Rose Matafeo, Ed Gamble and Charlie Baker.

8. Off Book - A podcast by The Young Vic

Similarly to The National Theatre's podcast, Off Book is a series of interviews with artists who have performed at the Young Vic.

As well as providing behind-the-scenes stories from productions, their guests also chat about their love of theatre, their history in the industry, and delve into their careers.

Standout episodes include Sharon D. Clarke talking about winning an Olivier Award, her co-star Wendell Pierce chatting about his early work, Jenna Russell discussing Fun Home, Matthew Lopez talking about The Inheritance, and the Young Vic's (now former) Artistic Director David Lan discussing his 18 years at the venue.

9. Sunday Show Tunes

The Sunday Show Tunes podcast is a mix of interviews with performers from both sides of the pond - so it's got both West End and Broadway covered!

Hosted by theatre fans Paul and Maureen, the podcast is a proud winner of a Theatre and Technology Award for Best Podcast and the Theatre Community Award for Best Radio Show/Podcast.

Previous guests on this excellent stagey show have included George Salazar, the UK cast of Come From Away, Judy Kuhn and Kerry Ellis.

10. Royal Court Playwright Podcast

If you're interested in becoming a playwright, this is the podcast for you! Developed by the Royal Court and hosted by the Olivier Award-winning writer Simon Stephens, find out what it's really like to be a playwright from some of theatreland's brightest writing stars.

Guests have included Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman), Laura Wade (Home, I'm Darling) and Lucy Prebble (A Very Expensive Poison).

11. Wise Children

A new touring theatre company created by the unstoppable director Emma Rice, Wise Children created a podcast so audiences could keep up to date with their latest adventures.

Recorded before Covid-19 hit, it takes you behind the scenes of two of their productions, Malory Towers and Romantics Anonymous. From casting and music choices to the trials that tech week and previews can bring and choreographing a touring show, you'll hear exclusive clips and interviews and find out just what it takes to bring a show to the stage.

12. Jim and Tomic's Musical Theatre Happy Hour

Hosted by Jimi from Glasgow and Tommy from Chicago, this podcast brings together two theatre fans who live miles apart together to discuss all things stagey. Offering a transatlantic perspective that covers both the UK and US theatre scene, this podcast is perfect for any musical theatre fans who, like Jimi and Tommy, "live on a diet of cast recordings and regional theatre".

Each episode focuses on a different musical, looking at its history, any wider social contexts, and the community that it's created amongst fans. A great podcast to find out more about your favourite musicals, as well as discovering new ones you may never have heard of...

13. Almeida Theatre Podcast

Created by London's Almeida Theatre and hosted by its Artistic Director Rupert Goold, this podcast features incredible interviews from nine West End artists.

Guests include Matt Smith, Rebecca Frecknall, Jeremy O. Harris and Indira Varma talking about their lives, their work and what they love about making theatre. It's a tonic for those us desperately missing live shows, and hopefully will mean we return to theatre even better informed and more appreciative!

