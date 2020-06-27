VIDEO: Watch Bristol Old Vic's THE GRINNING MAN, Streaming Now!

Bristol Old Vic's production of The Grinning Man is now available to stream in its entirety. The production is available through July 4.

A strange new act has arrived at the fairground. Who is Grinpayne and how did he get his hideous smile? Helped by an old man, a lone wolf and a blind girl, his story must be told. The epic tale of an abandoned child with a terrible secret. A disfigured youth who is desperate to hide and a sightless girl who longs to be discovered. Let the darkness seduce you.

Based on The Man Who Laughs by Victor Hugo and brought to life by director Tom Morris (Touching the Void) and writer Carl Grose (Dead Dog in a Suitcase), don't miss this digital revival, captured during its original Bristol run by TVPP, and featuring a sensational original score by Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler and puppetry from Gyre & Gimble - the original puppeteers of War Horse!

The cast is led by Louis Maskell as Grinpayne, Julian Bleach as Barkilphedro, and Sean Kingsley as Ursus, with Gloria Onitiri as Duchess Josiana, Audrey Brisson as Dea, and more.

The show premiere in 2016, beginning previews on October 13, and opening on October 20, for a limited run through November 13.

Stream the full production below!

