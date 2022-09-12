Award Winning Ventriloquist Horror VOICES OF EVIL Comes to the Soho Theatre

Horror, hilarity and astounding vocal tricks hit London's West End just in time for October, as Lachlan Werner, comedy's poof prince of puppets, comes to Soho Theatre. Winner of The Brighton Fringe ReviewsHub Award, the LGBTQ rising star's solo show, Voices Of Evil is an hour of ventriloquism like you've never seen before. Expect 'The Muppets' meets 'The Exorcist'...

Lachlan Werner - "incredibly versatile" (Everyday Mag) ventriloquist and physical comedian - presents a joyful, queer subversion of the horror genre and traditional ventriloquist acts. In one of comedy's freshest feats, this freak child - straight from the imagination of Angela Carter - juggles innovative voice tricks, clowning and deconstructive ventriloquism to seamlessly, simultaneously play three characters.

Voices Of Evil is a cartoonish hour where we meet Brew (a small squishy, ego-centric witch puppet) and her friend, Lachy (a 'poof', apparently a virgin and for some reason dressed like a choir boy). Together, they invite you to their occult ritual. But when Brew's gimmicks release a sinister entity with a lust for destruction, the innocent Lachy will never be the same. The show has been thrilling UK audiences and has made big bloody splashes with a sellout run at the Pleasance, London, last Halloween and winning 2 awards, 2 nominations and a trail of 5 star reviews at Brighton Fringe 2022, as well as a Soho Theatre debut as part of London Clown Festival in July.

Lachlan says he made the show because "everyone thinks ventriloquists are creepy anyway, someone might as well make a horror show with it" He says, however, not to be too afraid - "it's really silly. Like a Simpsons Halloween Special but with one skinny boy doing all the voices."

But silly as it is, Lachlan "can't wait to do it again. It feels punk playing with ventriloquism and physical comedy in a way that feels really new. Plus I'm almost naked for, like, half the show. If that doesn't get you there I don't know what will.

I'm so excited to bring this show to Soho - something that's been a dream of mine for a while - it's a hub for so many of my favourite idiots."

Lachlan Werner is a Gaulier trained, Midlands born rising talent on the UK comedy circuit, who has performed as a ventriloquist since age 10. He was runner up for LGBTQ+ New Comedian Of The Year 2022. His new show is directed by Laurie Luxe and Sara Segovia.

He is a founding member of the company, Pointy Finger.

Tickets: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/lachlan-werner-voices-of-evil/