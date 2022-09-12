Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award Winning Ventriloquist Horror VOICES OF EVIL Comes to the Soho Theatre

Performances run 30th September & 1st October.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Award Winning Ventriloquist Horror VOICES OF EVIL Comes to the Soho Theatre

Horror, hilarity and astounding vocal tricks hit London's West End just in time for October, as Lachlan Werner, comedy's poof prince of puppets, comes to Soho Theatre. Winner of The Brighton Fringe ReviewsHub Award, the LGBTQ rising star's solo show, Voices Of Evil is an hour of ventriloquism like you've never seen before. Expect 'The Muppets' meets 'The Exorcist'...

Lachlan Werner - "incredibly versatile" (Everyday Mag) ventriloquist and physical comedian - presents a joyful, queer subversion of the horror genre and traditional ventriloquist acts. In one of comedy's freshest feats, this freak child - straight from the imagination of Angela Carter - juggles innovative voice tricks, clowning and deconstructive ventriloquism to seamlessly, simultaneously play three characters.

Voices Of Evil is a cartoonish hour where we meet Brew (a small squishy, ego-centric witch puppet) and her friend, Lachy (a 'poof', apparently a virgin and for some reason dressed like a choir boy). Together, they invite you to their occult ritual. But when Brew's gimmicks release a sinister entity with a lust for destruction, the innocent Lachy will never be the same. The show has been thrilling UK audiences and has made big bloody splashes with a sellout run at the Pleasance, London, last Halloween and winning 2 awards, 2 nominations and a trail of 5 star reviews at Brighton Fringe 2022, as well as a Soho Theatre debut as part of London Clown Festival in July.

Lachlan says he made the show because "everyone thinks ventriloquists are creepy anyway, someone might as well make a horror show with it" He says, however, not to be too afraid - "it's really silly. Like a Simpsons Halloween Special but with one skinny boy doing all the voices."

But silly as it is, Lachlan "can't wait to do it again. It feels punk playing with ventriloquism and physical comedy in a way that feels really new. Plus I'm almost naked for, like, half the show. If that doesn't get you there I don't know what will.

I'm so excited to bring this show to Soho - something that's been a dream of mine for a while - it's a hub for so many of my favourite idiots."

Lachlan Werner is a Gaulier trained, Midlands born rising talent on the UK comedy circuit, who has performed as a ventriloquist since age 10. He was runner up for LGBTQ+ New Comedian Of The Year 2022. His new show is directed by Laurie Luxe and Sara Segovia.
He is a founding member of the company, Pointy Finger.

Tickets: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/lachlan-werner-voices-of-evil/


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End to be Renamed Following the Queen's DeathHer Majesty's Theatre in the West End to be Renamed Following the Queen's Death
September 9, 2022

Her Majesty’s Theatre in the West End will be renamed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 
GREASE Will End West End Run in Eight WeeksGREASE Will End West End Run in Eight Weeks
September 9, 2022

With only 8 weeks to go, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, has so far been seen by over 250,000 people in the West End making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE began previews on 3 May 2022 with an official opening on 17 May 2022. The musical last played the Dominion Theatre 26 years ago, closing in 1996, and was as popular and busy this time round, as it was then. 
UK Theatres to Dim Lights For Two Minutes Each Day During National Period of Mourning Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth IIUK Theatres to Dim Lights For Two Minutes Each Day During National Period of Mourning Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
September 9, 2022

It has been confirmed that theatres across the U.K. will dim their lights for two minutes on each evening of the national period of mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ian Gelder, Christopher Godwin & More to Star in SOMETHING IN THE AIR World Premiere at Jermyn Street TheatreIan Gelder, Christopher Godwin & More to Star in SOMETHING IN THE AIR World Premiere at Jermyn Street Theatre
September 8, 2022

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere of Peter Gill’s Something in the Air.  The production, which runs from 13 October to 12 November, will feature Ian Gelder (Game of Thrones, The Model Apartment – Theatre Royal Bath) as Alex, and more.
ITV Will Launch a New Talent Search Show to Find MAMMA MIA!'s Next StarITV Will Launch a New Talent Search Show to Find MAMMA MIA!'s Next Star
September 8, 2022

Mamma Mia! is looking for its new West End star and ITV is prepared to help! ITV will launch a new talent search show in hopes of finding the musical's next star.