CPRI Will Host a Data Collection Presentation at Alban Arts Center in July

CPRI will present a Data Collection presentation at Alban Arts Center in July.

Join the Center for Paranormal Research and Investigation (CPRI) as they describe how they approach paranormal research and provide examples of data collected at the Alban Arts Center.

The one-hour event takes place Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 PM EDT - 3 PM EDT.

This event is free to attend. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/308310697568485/?ref=newsfeed.

Bobbie Atristain founded the Center for Paranormal Research and Investigation on May 15, 2000. They are a non-profit organization based outside of Richmond, VA.

The main goal is to educate the public about the paranormal and valid methods for evaluating sites. They are seeking genuine data and are careful about the presentation of this data... ensuring that it is legitimate, researched and analyzed before being presented to the general public. The center is committed to proposing new theories regarding the paranormal. They also share research findings with others in order to further their own research. CPRI seeks to engage the public in a variety of ways and on a variety of fronts.

Learn more at https://centerpri.org/.