Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform All My Memories on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Capitol Theatre.

Five years ago, during its 90th season, the WSO was set to perform a concert centered around Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. At the end of the rehearsal, they experienced something unprecedented: the Board President and Executive Director approached the stage and told them that they would need to cancel the concert out of concern for the unfolding health situation taking place around the country. What followed was a period of uncertainty and fear, the likes of which none of us had encountered in our lifetime. Along with the traumas, however, came a stronger sense of community for us all.

With half a decade having passed, the orchestra felt that now was the time for them to collectively reflect on that period. What things were good, what things were bad, and what changes have we experienced? We will do this in conversation with the community during our Festival of Ideas that accompanies this concert period, and they will do this through their music.

During the performance, they will revisit another “memory,” as the phenomenal young pianist Maxim Lando returns to Wheeling for Prokofiev’s second concerto. Maxim joined in to close the first season back from COVID.

