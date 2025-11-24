🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Valentine's Day with Endless Love, taking place on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at the Capitol Theatre.

Grab your valentine and join the superstar vocalists Chester Gregory and Shayna Steele along with the WSO for a romantic evening of classic love songs for the ages!

Featuring some of the greatest solos and duets of all time, Endless Love includes classics like “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “What’s Love Got To Do with It,” “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher,” “Stand By Me,” “At Last,” “When I Fall in Love,” “Unforgettable” and “The Best!”

