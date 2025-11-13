The Wheeling Symphony Celebrates 20 Years Of Holiday Magic With Symphony On Ice

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will return to WesBanco Arena on December 4 for the 20th anniversary of SYMPHONY ON ICE, the annual holiday program that blends live orchestral performance with figure skating. Presented by the EQT Foundation, Paul T. Tucker, and the City of Wheeling, the event will bring together local talent, community ensembles, and nationally recognized guest artists.

WSO Music Director John Devlin said the evening will offer a rare mix of professional skating and orchestral performance alongside student choirs and young skaters from area clubs. This year’s featured skater will be 2022 U.S. National Champion Mariah Bell, joined by additional professional skaters as well as members of the Wheeling Skate Club and Pittsburgh skate clubs.

Vocalist Amanda McGovern, a Wheeling native and recent winner of the American Pops Orchestra’s NextGen competition, will appear with the orchestra, marking her fourth collaboration with the WSO. Community performers will include the WSO Community Choir and the Symphony on Ice Holiday Choir, which brings together nearly 200 high-school students from the Northern Panhandle and Ohio.

The evening will also support Operation: Toy Lift through a partnership with the Wheeling Police Department and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., audience members may donate new, unwrapped toys or make monetary contributions benefiting the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

WSO Interim Executive Director Sumner Riddick noted that the anniversary performance continues the event’s tradition of bringing together community members of all ages in a large-scale holiday celebration.

TICKETS

Tickets for Symphony on Ice start at $15, with students able to sit anywhere in the arena for $15. Tickets are available at wheelingsymphony.com, by phone at 304-232-6191, or in person at the WSO box office at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Love Theater in West Virginia? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More