Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Will Perform PENELOPE

The WSO has announced a special companion performance to their Masterworks concert, Her Voice. Featuring guest artist Shara Nova alongside a small WSO ensemble, Penelope is a retelling of the Odyssey from Penelope’s perspective. This performance will be held at Towngate Theatre near Centre Market, Wheeling.

Tickets will go on sale for Penelope on December 17.

Shara Nova has released six chamber-pop albums under the moniker My Brightest Diamond; her newest album releases Sept. 2024 entitled “Fight The Real Terror.” Shara was an original member of the Broadway show “Illinoise” directed by Tony Award Winner (‘24) Justin Peck & co-written by Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Composing works for choirs such as The Crossing, Conspirare, Roomful of Teeth, Detroit Women’s Chorus, as well as The Detroit Opera’s educational touring company, yMusic chamber ensemble, Oregon Symphony, Aarhus Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, American Composers Orchestra and the BBC Concert orchestra among others, her album “The Blue Hour” was released on Nonesuch records in the fall of 2022 and was listed in NPR’s top 10 albums of the year.

Nova is a 3x Grammy nominee (‘23), an Opera America Discovery Grant awardee (‘24), a Kresge Arts fellow (‘12), a Carolina Performing Arts Creative Futures fellow (‘18-’21), a United States Artists fellow (‘15) and a Knights Grant recipient (‘18, ‘24).

