THE WILD DUCK & More Lead Washington, DC's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for November 2025.

The Wild Duck

Shakespeare Theatre Company - October 18, 2025 through November 16, 2025

The eccentric son of a wealthy businessman wreaks havoc when he embarks on a crusade to unveil the false foundations of his friend’s life. Ignorant of the adults’ machinations, a young girl tries to shield a fragile creature from the hurts of the world. Artistic Director Simon Godwin (Macbeth) directs Henrik Ibsen‘s unflinching tale about truth’s tragic toll in a timeless story “that explains why Ibsen is the greatest dramatist after Shakespeare” (The Guardian).

For tickets: click here.

The Heart Sellers

Studio Theatre - September 24, 2025 through November 02, 2025

Luna, an outgoing immigrant from the Philippines, and the more cautious Jane, recently arrived from South Korea, meet in a near-empty grocery store on Thanksgiving Day, 1973. Their husbands are working. Alone in a country they don’t know, they join forces to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Over wine and a stubbornly frozen turkey, these new Americans and even newer friends discuss Soul Train and Jane Fonda, chart the shape of their homesickness, and consider the cost of pursuing an American dream.

For tickets: click here.

Hello, Dolly!

Olney Theatre Center - November 06, 2025 through January 04, 2026

Dolly Gallagher Levi is a woman on the make. And what’s she making? Whatever you need. A husband? A wife? Dance lessons? Pierced ears? There’s never been a more indefatigable figure in American musical theatre, and perhaps that’s why the role has served as a vehicle for some of our greatest stars, from Carol Channing to Barbra Streisand to Bette Middler. Now, the DMV’s reigning musical superstar, Nova Y. Payton, takes on the title role of a musical that churns out laughs, songs, and over-the-top antics as fast as humanly possible…and then goes a little faster. Audiences of all ages are guaranteed a great time at this classic musical about love, second chances, and the magic of an adventure to the big city!

For tickets: click here.

An Enemy of the People

Theater J - October 29, 2025 through November 23, 2025

Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Adaptation and recent Broadway sensation, Amy Herzog’s work unearths the relevance of Ibsen’s tale for our time, weighing the cost of standing up to power when pressured into silence. Ibsen’s tale highlights the reverberating power of citizens who go against the status quo to do what’s right by their community. The story raises powerful questions around the importance of keeping society healthy over economic gain, integrity within influence, and the personal cost of speaking up. The story follows a small-town doctor who considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother, try not only to silence him, but to destroy him.

For tickets: click here.

Hadestown

The National Theatre - November 18, 2025 through November 23, 2025

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.