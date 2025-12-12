Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS at Olney Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Christmas season is a wonderful time of year for observing traditions. Olney Theatre has established a lovely tradition of its own with its annual rendering of Paul Morella’s one-person adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas.” Now in its 16th year, this rendition of the classic continues to delight audiences. For the second year, DC area veteran actor Michael Russotto performs all of the almost-fifty characters in the story. Mr. Russotto stepped into the role last year due to unforeseen medical-related circumstances faced by Mr. Morella, who is reported to be in the process of recovering.

Mr. Morella’s adaptation stands out among others for its abundant use of language from Dicken’s revered novella. The use of Dickens’ actual words helps give authentic Victorian ambience to the production, and the intermittent use of narrative from the novella provides continuous clarity. Mr. Russotto excels with the numerous roles in the story, making each one distinct, and often instilling levity into the proceedings. In addition to his excellent voice work, Mr. Russotto adeptly incorporates substantial physicality into his performance.

This production not only features a fine adaptation of the novella and a stellar performance by Mr. Russotto but also top-notch productions values.

The eclectic Victorian set, featuring scattered books, clocks (some with no hands) and warped candles and a tarnished skylight, evokes the right Dickensian mood. The lighting design by Sonya Dowhaluk is extremely effective with clever use of candlelight as well as mood lighting and backlighting.

The sound design by Edward Moser (original) and Justin Schmitz (re-mounting) is crisp and allows every word spoken by Mr. Russotto to be heard clearly. The staging also features an effective use of period music. The production is well directed by Hallie Gordon (re-mounting) and Jerid Fox (original).

The title of the piece calls it a ghost story, and this production successfully plays that aspect up. The booming voices of the ghost of Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmases past, present and years to come evoke trepidation. Other sound effects and the mood lighting enhance the ghostly atmosphere in those scenes.

But this production is also full of humor, pathos, charm and fun. As familiar as the story may be, it is hard not to be moved by it and, like Scrooge, be inspired to become more giving and caring, especially during the holiday season.

So go ye one and all to Olney Theatre and partake of this delightful holiday tradition.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas plays at Olney Theatre’s Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab through December 28. Performance run time is approximately 2 hours, with a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for children ages 11 and up.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

