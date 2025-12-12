Feature: Talent, Determination, Influence and Legacy: The Kennedy Center Honors

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Craftsmanship, creativity, guts, determination and the talent that influences new generations and that creates a lasting legacy –all represented the qualities of the honorees that have been awarded the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (which was taped on December 7, 2025, and will be broadcast on Paramount+ and CBS on December 23, 2025). The Kennedy Center celebration and the honors aptly show that sheer endurance and perseverance help to propel these living symbols of the essence of film( Sylvester Stallone of Rocky fame, amidst many others –), Broadway/Concerts (Tony-winning Michael Crawford of The Phantom of the Opera), George Strait(best-selling country recording star stalwart as well as honky-tonk star), Gloria Gaynor (disco and Gospel recording artist) and the rock-glam group KISS (who have influenced so many new generations in the modus operandi of exciting, spectator theatrical optics and live rock concert appeal).

This Kennedy Center Honors became an evening to treasure with many marvelous artistic moments to savor. President Donald J. Trump introduced the proceedings with humor and interesting factual and anecdotal information about the honorees; President Trump also added pertinent information in interesting small audio-visual segments that prefaced the appearance of each of the honorees. Each segment of the Honors celebration reinforced the artistic vision and talent that carries on today, as new generations are influenced by the great legacy of the honorees.

Iconic actor Sylvester Stallone’s honors are very appropriate for Mr. Stallone’s film catalogue varies with the popular Rocky films, the Rambo films, The Lords of Flatbush, Creed, F.I.S.T., the Expendables, and many others as well as the hit television series Tulsa King. After an audio- video segment and a sharply produced biographical overview of Mr. Stallone’s life and career highpoints, a succession of Mr. Stallone’s professional associates delivered tributes. According to the friends and actors that have appreciated working professionally with Mr. Stallone, Mr. Stallone’s strong persona is a mere façade that covers his extreme friendship and concern. Actors Garrett Hedlund, Neal Mc Donough and Kurt Russell all made sincere remarks as to how Mr. Stallone had encouraged them in their careers and commented on how much of a pleasure he is to work with.

The brother of Sylvester Stallone, Frank Stallone, praised the kindness of his brother and he joined in with the splendidly committed active -duty military and veteran singing quartet –“The Voices of Service”(Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna, Caleb Green)---to sing with musical fervor and polish.

Natasha and Michael Crawford at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo by Elman Studio.

Broadway legend, concert performer, film, and television veteran--Michael Crawford--is a triple-threat honoree who sings, dances, and acts. Mr. Crawford’s Tony -award winning (1988) performance as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway -as well as on the West End in 1986 thrilled the audience and critics.Mr. Crawford also appeared in the hit musical Billy which opened in1974 in the West end and he has performed in the musicals Barnum and the musical The Woman In White. Mr. Crawford has performed in sold-out concerts worldwide to wide acclaim. His film credits include the Gene Kelly directed musical Hello,Dolly! ,The Knack…and How to Get it, The Jokers, and How I Won the War. Mr. Crawford’s British television series “Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em” was a long-running classic television comedy.

Acclaimed star of television’s Frasier and Cheers (as well as the hit Jerry Herman Broadway musical La Cage aux Folles), Kelsey Grammer sang soaring sections of “Hello, Michael!” to Mr. Crawford in an endearing and witty riff on “Hello, Dolly!.”

Vocalist Carrie Manolakos sang a beautifully etched rendition of Jerry Herman’s classic song “It Only Takes a Moment” in a musical soprano salute to Mr. Crawford. Vocalists Laura Osnes and David Phelps sang the ravishing duet “The Phantom of the Opera” as chills went through the audience and the witnessing of new generational talents carried Mr. Crawford’s rich artistic legacy onwards.

The fabled and legendary country superstar (with over 120 million records-sold worldwide ), George Strait was honored as the stalwart of vintage plain-spoken country music with an artistry for honky-tonk music as well. A remarkably interesting, audio-visual biography was shown, and country star Vince Gill spoke highly of Mr. Strait. Mr. Gill introduced the extremely popular singing duo Brooks & Dunn who sang the huge smash hit song of Strait’s popular hit song “Amarillo by Morning.”

Country music star Miranda Lambert delivered a powerful rendition of George Strait’s hit “Run”. Mr. Gill himself sang the reflective “Troubador.” Mr. Strait’s legacy is that of a straight -talking, direct and affecting country star who has inspired generations. He was received with great affection by the audience.

Gloria Gaynor—as in her smash song “I Will Survive” has survived through tough times, a long life, and a severe personal injury. Having faith in God has kept her spirt and body moving and alert to constantly entertain her audience. Whether she entertains at a disco or a gospel church, Ms. Gaynor has created a “one of a kind” legacy. Aside from winning the Grammy award for her mega-disco hit “I Will Survive” , Ms. Gaynor won another Grammy forty years later when she was awarded the Gospel Grammy for her soul-stirring “Testament.”

Ms. Gaynor’s audio-visual biographical segment was stirring and soon singer Elle King sang “I Will Survive”,--while a huge hanging disco ball reminded me of the fine-flying and joy-filled period of disco music. Singer Montana Tucker spoke of her respect and inspiration for Ms. Gaynor. Deniece Williams sang a medley full of upbeat zest. As a tight-sounding trio/ combination, Chris Blue, Jason Crabb, and Mike Farris sang their hearts out with singer Debbie Winans with powerful Gospel fervor. Gloria Gaynor’s legacy “will survive” with the millions of hearts she has reached.

KISS at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo by Elman Studio.

The rock-glam group KISS has been highly influential through many years, and I was incredibly pleased to meet Gene Simmons (who plays the bass guitar), Paul Stanley (who plays the rhythm guitar) and Peter Criss (the original drummer and percussionist). Mr. Stanley stressed the work ethic of their group, and they all said they were pleased to be at the Kennedy Center for these Honors.

The musical and rock -spectacle influence of KISS has spread to the groups Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and the artists Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga. KISS’ big hits such as “Beth” and “Detroit Rock City” have certainly made their mark on the legacy of rock.

Country star Garth Brooks strode onstage and spoke highly of KISS –assuring the audience that they were in the correct segment of the show! (such is the crossover power of KISS to all genres). Mr. Brooks sang the hit song “Shout it out Loud.”

Magician Criss Angel spoke of KISS’ huge influence on pop culture and his generation.

A moment of silence was held for KISS member Ace Frehley after his recent tragic and accidental death.

Vocalist Marcus King sang a strong rendition of “Beth”, and the rock group Cheap Trick delivered a rousing and pulsating version of KISS’ hit song “Rock and Roll All Nite” which sent the Kennedy Center audience out the doors with empowered and upbeat vibes.

The Kennedy Center Orchestra performed with artistic heft and muscular, robust musicality throughout the proceedings under the agile baton of conductor Jim Kessler and guest conductor Bill Conti (Mr. Conti is composer of the Rocky films, Baby Boom, Gloria , The Big Chill, The Karate Kid, The Right Stuff and many others as well as the themes for the hit television shows Falcon Crest and Dynasty).The House Band of the Kennedy Center under the music direction of Danny Rader also added much musical flair to the evening.

The visceral, real appeal and immediacy of the Kennedy Center Honors—with a concurrent sense of the legacy that is propelled onwards by these honorees – have influenced our current artists and all arts’ aficionados.

Kudos to the Kennedy Center Honors for an evening to remember and to celebrate. The Kennedy Center delivered an evening of talent, determination, influence, and legacy to remember and cherish.

The Kennedy Center Honors was taped on Sunday, December 7, 2025 ---for airing nationwide on CBS and Paramount+ Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 8pm.

Lead photo credit: The 48th Kennedy Center Honorees. Clockwise from top left: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford.

Photo by Paul Morigi.