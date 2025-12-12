Interview: Theatre Life with Maisie Posner

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maisie Posner

Today’s subject Maisie Posner is currently living her theatre life onstage at Round House Theatre sharing the role of Emma with Avery Harris in Rules for Living. The production runs through January 4th and marks her Round House Theatre debut.

Previously, Maisie has been seen onstage at Olney Theatre Center in Fiddler on the Roof as Bielke and at Shakespeare Theatre Company as Rebecca Gibbs in Our Town. The latter put her onstage with a host of DC’s finest performers, including her mother, Erin Weaver.

Other stage credits include readings of The Story of Walter at Signature Theatre and Shakespeare and the Zombie Plague of 1890.

She is a ninth grader in the CAP program at Montgomery Blair High School.

You might be saying Maisie’s last name sounds very familiar. It is! Her dad is the esteemed director/writer/educator Aaron Posner so between him and her mom Erin Weaver, you can see that Maisie is growing up around two local arts giants. You’ll need to keep reading to see how this is shaping her professional acting aspirations.

As you will read, Maisie has an incredible passion for her craft. Her talent level is off the charts already, and I’m sure they will keep going even higher as she continues to perform. It’s not often that someone so young has such drive and commitment. Grab your tickets to Rules for Living at Round House Theatre and see for yourself.

Maisie Posner is truly living her theatre life to the fullest.

Was there a particular show you saw that made you think to yourself “Hey I can do this!”?

Good Question! I am grateful to have seen so many beautiful theater productions throughout my life that have made me love the arts. However, a life changing show for me to see was John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway. Sadie Sink is one of my favorite actors, so I knew it was going to be amazing, but I wasn’t at all prepared for the reaction I was going to have. I came out of that show with my heart and mind so full of joy and hope, and I thought, I want to make art that impacts people that way.

What was your first professional performance job?

When I was pretty young, I did a few small projects here and there, but my first big role was Rebbeca Gibbs in Our Town at the Shakespeare Theater Company. That was an amazing experience for me. I was ten years old, and I learned so much from everyone in that cast and crew. I remember my mom looking at me after a show and saying, “You’ve caught the theater bug, haven’t you?” I totally had.

Can you please tell us a little something about Rules for Living as well as something about your character in the show?

This show is a total roller coaster! Every character is so complex, but also so understandable and relatable as they tackle the craziness of family holidays. Emma, the character me and the wonderful Avery Harris play, is (in my opinion) a bright and kind teenager who is suffering from anxiety that makes it hard for her to face her family. But her thoughtfulness and coolness show through when she builds up the courage to find herself within the family chaos!

You are sharing the role of Emma with another young performer. Were you both at rehearsal together? How did that all work?

Avery is so awesome! I had so much fun getting to know her during the rehearsal process. Yes, we attended rehearsals together and took turns practicing our part with the cast so that we could both feel ready for the show. Additionally, we both had separate times to work with our incredible director and assistant director Ryan Rillette and Michael Glenn on our scene so that we could really dive deep into the character, which I was really grateful for.

L-R Mother and Daughter acting extrodinaires

Erin Weaver and Maisie Posner backstage in a candid moment during the

2022 Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Our Town.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Your parents are two legends of DC theatre. Your dad is writer/director/educator Aaron Posner, and your mom is actress Erin Weaver. What would you say was the biggest piece of advice your parents gave you when you decided to start performing professionally?

Hmmm…that’s another good question. I think the biggest thing I learned from my parents was to find myself in my character. I am an overthinker, and I always want to do as well as possible in any roll I perform, so whenever I start to second-guess my acting choices, my parents are both great at reminding me that as long as I fully step into my character on stage, I can trust myself to have a good performance.

L-R Jake Lowenthal, Maisie Posner, and Holly Twyford in the 2022

Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Our Town.

Photo by Teresa Castracane Photgraphy.

Along those same lines, you were a company member of Shakespeare Theatre Company’s production of Our Town a few years ago. That production featured an all local to DC cast of performers including your mom. Can you please talk about what it was like sharing the stage with her?

Actually, funnily enough, it was not the original plan for me and my mom to be in the same show! She had just finished another production, and I was in tech, but because of COVID, we were down a good amount of actors, and at the last minute, my mom was asked to cover for a few different roles. After being in the flow of the show for a while, I didn’t know how the vibe would change when I started working with my mom, but it was truly a fantastic time! After seeing her in shows for so many years, it was really cool to be working with her on the same project. As well as being my mom, she’s also my bestest friend, so we had such a blast!

When not performing, what do you like to do for relaxation? Do you have any hobbies?

My favorite way to relax is to curl up under a blanket with a good book and a cup of tea. Bonus points if it’s rainy outside! I love to sing (constantly), and I also love the TV show Stranger Things. I’m obsessed with it! And I’m always listening to music, too. My favorite album to listen to right now is The Crux by Djo. Check it out!

After Rules for Living closes, do you have any shows in the works for 2026?

As of right now, no, but after my third professional theater production, I have never been more sure that this is something I want to keep doing, and I would be very excited to continue performing if another show came about!

Special thanks to Round House Theatre's Public Relations and Partnerships Manager Amy "Queenie" Killion for her royal assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.