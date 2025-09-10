MERRY WIVES & More Lead Washington, DC's September 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for September 2025.

Merry Wives

Shakespeare Theatre Company - September 09, 2025 through October 05, 2025

William Shakespeare’s farce gets a joyful spin from Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), dropping the debaucherous Falstaff into the melting pot of modern Harlem. Short on cash, Falstaff pursues the purses of two sharp-witted West African wives. As their proud husbands’ suspicions rise, the wives cook up a scheme to shame the would-be homewrecker and prove that “wives may be merry, and yet honest too” in this “spirited, sharp, and silly” (Variety) celebration. Taylor Reynolds (Fat Ham) makes her STC directorial debut in the play’s regional premiere.

For tickets: click here.

The Sound of Music

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - August 20, 2025 through October 26, 2025

Join us for one of musical theatre’s most beloved classics, The Sound of Music, live on the Riverside Center stage August 20 through October 26. The original Broadway production won 5 Tony Awards, and the film earned 5 Oscars. The Sound of Music features iconic songs like “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “DoReMi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”.

For tickets: click here.

Everything Is Wonderful

The Keegan Theatre - September 13, 2025 through October 05, 2025

What happens when forgiveness collides with deeply buried grief? Acclaimed playwright Chelsea Marcantel offers a moving, thought-provoking exploration of reconciliation, faith, and family. After a tragic accident, a young woman returns to her Amish roots to confront the life — and the people — she left behind. As wounds reopen and secrets surface, the boundaries between forgiveness and forgetting are tested. Don’t miss this intimate and powerful drama that the New York Times called “stirring and beautifully told.”

For tickets: click here.

The National Theatre - September 20, 2025 through September 21, 2025

Emmy-Award® winning Actor Richard Thomas brings to life “the nation’s one true comic genius” (The New York Times) in Mark Twain Tonight!, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook. Join the millions who have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) humor.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix’s Ozark, and beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play since the original.

For tickets: click here.

The Heart Sellers

Studio Theatre - September 24, 2025 through October 26, 2025

Luna, an outgoing immigrant from the Philippines, and the more cautious Jane, recently arrived from South Korea, meet in a near-empty grocery store on Thanksgiving Day, 1973. Their husbands are working. Alone in a country they don’t know, they join forces to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Over wine and a stubbornly frozen turkey, these new Americans and even newer friends discuss Soul Train and Jane Fonda, chart the shape of their homesickness, and consider the cost of pursuing an American dream.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.