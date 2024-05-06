Awardees Revealed For the 2024 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts hosted more than 125 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 9 through February 29, 2024.

This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under categories including overall production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.

Individual awardees and representatives from productions honored in the eight regional festivals were celebrated by the Kennedy Center’s National Festival, April 21 and continuing until the National Awards Ceremony on April 26, 2024.

The productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for special achievement. These awards, along with additional awards determined during the national festival process, were presented at the awards ceremony on April 26, 2024, on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage South.

National KCACTF Finalists

Award finalists are eligible in each discipline for honors, residencies, and scholarships.

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship

The nine student directors-in-residence at the national festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will share a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient.

The 2024 finalists include:

Amy Rose Scoggins, Point Park University

Dale Van Slyke, Los Angeles Pierce College Drew Ford, Sam Houston State University

Gabrielle Fraser, University of Northwestern, St. Paul Gracen Bayer, Central Washington University

Lily DeKoven Weidenbach, Ball State University Mandi Clifford, Salem State University

Nadya A. Mercado, Sam Houston State University

Tiara Staples, Auburn University at Montgomery

The KCACTF Awards for Excellence in Scenic, Costume, Lighting, Projection and Sound Design

2024 Finalists for Scenic Design:

Alik B Clay, Flagler College

Donna Beagle, Wayne State University Emmaline Naud, Point Park University

Ethan Pervere, Eastern Connecticut State University Jack MacGregor, Northwestern College

Krystyna J Colocho, East Los Angeles College Lou Perrotta, University of Idaho

Michael Gault, Texas State University

2024 Finalists for Costume Design:

Adrian Ewens, University of North Carolina at Charlotte Amalia Voiss, Western Washington University

Ashlyn Sminkey, Eastern Connecticut State University Edmund Ludlum, University of Kansas

Gracie Shreve, The College of Wooster Luz Stehelin, Los Angeles City College Rebecca Franko, Tarleton State University

Samantha Schwartz, Central Michigan University

2024 Finalists for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design:

Alex Jones, College of Charleston Jaden O'Berry, Illinois State University

Jennifer Gonzalez, Texas State University Kim Parson, McDaniel College

Maddy Uecker, University of Minnesota Duluth 'Riah Crutchfield, Cottey College

Sam Oravits, Eastern Connecticut State University

Nikos Rictor, Linfield University

Vanessa Jimenez, Citrus College

2024 Finalists for Projection Design:

Kaleb Pecoraro, SUNY Plattsburgh

Zach Morse, University of Northwestern St. Paul Rebekah Seidman, Elmhurst University

Gillian Andersen, University of Central Oklahoma Jordyn Kieffer, Los Angeles Pierce College

2024 Finalists for Sound Design:

Brooke Sauerwein, Texas State University

Hana Rose North, The University of Kansas (KU) Kaitlyn Gamory, University of Central Florida Leo Chavolla, University of Wisconsin - La Crosse Riley Oberting, Adelphi University

Ruby Duka, Colorado State University

Ryian James Winchester, MiraCosta Community College Skyla Carrasquillo, Keene State College

The Randy Lutz Allied Design and Technology Awards

Kaleb Pecoraro, SUNY Plattsburgh, Animatronics Design Victoria Naftal, West Chester University, Puppet Design Katherine Warden, Henry Ford College, Puppet Design

Kaitlyn Adams, University of Central Missuri, Properties and Puppet Design Ryan Marincovich, Johnson County Community College, Scenic Art

Jose Garcia, Texas State University, Properties Design Rachel Ross, Colorado State University, Properties Design

Elizabeth Heinrichs, Fresno City College Properties and SFX Artisan

KCACTF Stage Management Fellowships

Selected fellows attend the national festival as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. The 2024 recipients are:

Briana Barker, University of Michigan Cam Cottuli, Salem State University

Kayla Amburgey, University of Central Florida Marion Guinnee, University of Oregon

McClain Leong, Rochester Institute of Technology Miranda Munson, Dordt University

Oscar Hough, Texas State University

Patrick Bator, MiraCosta Community College

ASPIRE: Arts Leadership Program

In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have

excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and are recognized as National ASPIRE

Arts Leadership Fellows. The program is led by Kelvin Dinkins Jr. (American Repertory Theatre), Emika Abe (Arts Consultant), Khady Kamara Nunez (the Perelman Performing Arts Center), Jill Anderson (Syracuse Stage and Childrens Theatre Company), and Curt Columbus (Trinity Rep), with Victoria Nolan (Professor Emerita, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University) as senior advisor.

Ana Maria Perez, San Bernardino Valley College

Blake Galaxy-Luna Macias Martinez, Elmhurst University Brittany Heather Conyers, University of Texas at El Paso Cricket Withall, Syracuse University

Delaney Eischen, University of Missouri - Columbia Hasberry Hasberry, Columbus State University Juan Rubio, LaGuardia Community College

Lydia Melka, George Washington University Maya Lavin, University of Texas at El Paso Nikos Rictor, Linfield University

Paris Woodward-Ganz, University of Oregon

River Banks, University of Central Florida

The LMDA Dramaturgy Awards in Association with the Association for Theater in Higher Education

This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The recipients of the LMDA Dramaturgy Fellowships will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for residencies at the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, the New Harmony Project, and WildWind Performance Lab. The 2024 finalists are:

Aysha Zackria, Carnegie Mellon University Lily Hart, University of California, Riverside Luis Galvez, University of Nevada, Reno

Mary Morgan Collier, Georgia College & State University Simon Meisel, Siena College

The Institute for Theater Journalism and Advocacy Fellowships

At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy. This fellowship reflects the Kennedy Center’s interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. The program is led by Billy McEntee, Brooklyn Rail. The 2024 finalists are:

Zoe Russo, Mesa Community College

Chason Marvin, Auburn University at Montgomery

Jiayi Shao, Wellesley College

Knox Johnson, Western Washington University

Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarships Nominees and their Partners

The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.

Ace Gray, assisted by Sarah Appel, Rochester Institute of Technology Alicia Hall, assisted by Lauryn Giles, American River College

Garrison York, assisted by Karsten Threatt, Alabama State University Ian Tomarakos, assisted by Anya Saben, Salem State University J'aiLa Price, assisted by Emani White, University of New Orleans

Kiya Green, assisted by Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University Luca Freccia, assisted by Dani Major, University of Missouri - Columbia Maya Moreau, assisted by Copeland Diver, Northern Michigan University Melanie Hatzenbühler, assisted by Alex Bravo, Los Angeles City College

The Kennedy Center Musical Theater Fellows

Bryson Kendall, MidAmerica Nazarene University Jessica Nuñez, Nassau Community College Jordan Santiago, Eastern Washington university José Andrés Uribe, Mesa Community College

Maria Noel Fallouh, Bowling Green State University Molly McVicker, Harford Community College

Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Sam Houston State University Zachary Racine, University of Central Florida

Performance Fellows

The following students were in-residence at the National Festival in recognition of their achievements in productions on their home campus and at the Regional Festivals:

Benny Brown, Tarleton State University

Mirrorajah Metcalfe, Northern Essex Community College

Olia Panasenko, Los Angeles Pierce College

KCACTF Student Leadership Council

Representatives of regional student leadership teams from around the country: Ben Tatum, University of Missouri

Desiree S. Bounds, Ramapo College of New Jersey Grace Temblador, Glendale Community College (CA) Kena McCance, Western Illinois University

Nait Bigler, The University of Nebraska at Lincoln Ryan Nichole, Florida A&M University

Genesis Tanner, University of Texas at El Paso

National KCACTF Awards

The National Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates these institutions, productions, and individuals for their determination, adaptability, innovation and experimentation on home campuses nationwide.

The Citizen Artist Award

The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact in artistic terms, encouraging empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and advocating for justice on campus and throughout the world.

Banned Books Club, Salve Regina University Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College You and Me and the Space Between, SUNY Potsdam

≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Buy Black! We Don’t Sell to Your Kind, Bowie State University

The Genderless Play Experiment, Carthage College Mac Beth, Roanoke College

Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts

Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Chrysalis, Hollins University

Ricochet: Within the Echo of Violence, Nouveau Sud Circus

After Ever Happily, Johnson County Community College

Remember the Dance, University of Central Missouri

Thoughts of a Colored Man, University of Missouri

Galatea, Sam Houston State University

Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans

Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M

Lizzie, Tarleton State University

Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

What the Constitution Means to Me, Idaho Repertory Theatre

Pass Over, Stage Left Theater

Stephanie Lutz, University of Idaho

Anansi’s Carnival Adventure, CSU San Bernardino

Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Carthage Verbatim Theatre 2015-2024, Carthage College

Outstanding Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space

Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College Grecian Burns, Slippery Rock University

Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Chrysalis, Hollins University

Galatea, Sam Houston State University

Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans

Lizzie, Tarleton State University

Thoughts of a Colored Man, University of Missouri

Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management

Teagan Degroen, Alex Hamm, and Gracie Flanick, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University Carolina Ortiz-Ruis and Emily Woodhouse, Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts

Lauryn Brooks and Izzy Da Silva, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Outstanding Production of a Play

≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Distinguished Production of a Play

Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Special Achievement in Production of a Play

Everybody, LaGuardia Community College

Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College

Thoughts of a Colored Man, University of Missouri

Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans

Distinguished Production of a Musical

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College

Lizzie, Tarleton State University

Outstanding Production of a New, Devised or Company-Generated Work

The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Distinguished Production of a New, Devised or Company-Generated Work

After Ever Happily, Johnson County Community College

Outstanding Achievement in the Direction of a Play

Adil Mansoor, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Outstanding Achievement in the Direction of a Play by a Student

R’Myni Watson, Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans

Distinguished Achievement in Direction of a Play

Brianne Beatrice, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College

Laura Rikard, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate Anthony Mark Stockard, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Christian Barillas, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Distinguished Achievement in Direction of a New, Devised or Company-Generated Work

Chris Garcia Peak, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Daina Robins, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Carlos-Manuel, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Special Achievement in Script Supervision and Devising Management

Audrey Kunce, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Special Achievement in Playwriting and New Play Development as Teaching Tool

Carlos-Manuel, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Special Achievement in Movement or Choreography

Iliana Tomasa Sharp, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Francois Des Marteau, TiJhana Hines, Ashley Miller-Scully, Addison Rutherford, and Shanna Snow, Remember the Dance, University of Central Missouri

Kerri Canedy, You and Me and the Space Between, SUNY Potsdam

Carlos-Manuel, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Outstanding Achievement in Performance

Mirrorajah Metcalfe, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College Olia Panasenko, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Benny Brown, Lizzie, Tarleton State University

Distinguished Achievement in Performance

Gwynnethe Glickman, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College

Olivia Barberian, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College

Jonah Hartman, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Sophie Hosna, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Clark Eileen Atkinson, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Julia Polisoto, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Maddie Young, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Abigail Malczon, Grecian Burns, Slippery Rock University

Danai Mandebvu, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Kai Ady, Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts

Lyric Dukes, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Noah Deal, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Gabriel Mensah, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Jordan Hampton, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Aaron Tyler, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Justin Richardson, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Adam Moskowitz, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Myles Whitaker, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Brandon Bradley, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Leighson Selman, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A&M

Signe Elder, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M

Joshua Scott Gould, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Kris Hernandez, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Kayvan Shai, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Drew Bainbridge, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College

Emma Howard, Avenue Q, Santa Monica College

Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Performance

Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College

Distinguished Achievement in Ensemble Performance

Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts

Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Lizzie, Tarleton State University

Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Outstanding Achievement in Performance and Production Ensemble

≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Distinguished Achievement in Performance and Production Ensemble

Everybody, LaGuardia Community College

Medea, Howard Community College

The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College

Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans

Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College

Outstanding Achievement in Production Design

≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University and

Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Distinguished Achievement in Production Design

The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design

Damian E. Dominguez, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University and

Eileen Gizienski, Ironbound, Pierce College

Distinguished Achievement in Costume Design

Michelle Bombe, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Antonio Mitchell, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Leigh Anne Crandall, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M

Ralph Hoy, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College

Ananda Keator, Life x 3, Idaho State University

Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design

Xotchil Musser, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Distinguished Achievement in Lighting Design

Eric Van Tassell and Ken Chamberlain, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Kaylynn Wright, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Jason Amato, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Michelle Ludlow, Life x 3, Idaho State University

Outstanding Achievement in Projection Design

Natalie Rose Mabry, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Distinguished Achievement in Projection Design

Jim Eischen, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College

Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design

Toni Woods, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Distinguished Achievement in Scenic Design

Sotirios Livaditis, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Jason Amato, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Paul Yeates, Life x 3

Distinguished Achievement in Sound Design

JR Caldwell, Everybody, LaGuardia Community College

Eric Van Tassell and Ken Chamberlain, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College

Lola Mann, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate

Jalen Lott, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University

Amara Skinner, Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans

Vanessa Ballam and Chad Rodgers, Life x 3, Idaho State University

Aaron Landgraf, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University

Special Achievement in Media Design

Everybody, LaGuardia Community College

Distinguished Achievement in Dramaturgy

Jessica Newey, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College

Special Achievement in Original Music Composition

Christian Howard, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M

Special Achievement in Musical and Vocal Direction

Wade Girton and John Greer, Lizzie, Tarleton State University

The Thornton Wilder Award for Theatrical Innovation

Sponsored by the Wilder Family LLC, in association with the Kennedy Center

Against the backdrop of the cosmos, Thornton Wilder celebrated the individual human heart. His plays, novels, and essays offer one of world literature’s finest treatments of our loves, hopes, struggles, and dreams. Honoring his compassion, his understanding, and his radical imagination, which have opened doors for generations of artists past, present and yet to come, this award recognizes an individual or program showcasing a ground-breaking, innovative and humanistic achievement that has shown evidence of changing and enriching lives.

The Inaugural Recipient of this award is Stephanie Lutz, University of Idaho, for her AI Drafting extension project which, at its core, will allow expanded accessibility for disabled individuals and create a new way of interaction with existing drafting software, leveraging the use of machine learning to give predictions of steps, tools, and ultimately an executable file for direct manipulation of the drafting space. This $2,000 award will support Lutz’s continued development of the project.

National Design Awards

Sound Design

Leo Chavolla, for Dr. Faustus

University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Runner-up

Kaitlyn Gamory, for Metamorphoses

University of Central Florida

Honorable Mention

Ruby Duka, for The Normal Heart

Colorado State University

Lighting Design

Alex Jones, for Men on Boats

College of Charleston

Honorable Mentions Jennifer Gonzalez, for Rent Texas State University

Jaden O’Berry, for The Addams Family Musical

Illinois State University

Projection Design

Gillian Andersen, for Fugitive Songs

University of Central Oklahoma

Costume Design

Edmund Ludlum, for Cabaret

University of Kansas

Honorable Mention

Amalia Voiss, for Hay Fever

Western Washington University

Scenic Design

Krystyna J Colocho, for A Mexican Trilogy: Faith

East Los Angeles College

Second Place

Jack MacGregor, for Silent Sky

Northwestern College, IA

Stage Management

Broadway Stage Management Symposium - Full Scholarship

Kayla Amburgey, University of Central Florida

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Fellowships

Jack MacGregor, Northwestern College, IA – Scenic Design

Cam Cottuli, Salem State University, MA – Stage Management

Kayla Amburgey, University of Central Florida – Stage Management

Riley Oberting, Adelphi University, NY – Sound Design

Alex Jones, College of Charleston, SC – Lighting Design

Aspire Arts Leadership Awards

The College of Fellows Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards

In association with the Kennedy Center

Blake Galaxy-Luna Marcias-Martinez, Elmhurst University - $1,000

Juan Rubio, LaGuardia Community College - $1,000

The College of Fellows John Cauble Leadership Award Recipients

Sponsored by the College, with special thanks to Thomas Schumacher, Disney Theatricals

Lydia Melka, George Washington University - $5,000

Brittany Heather Conyers, University of Texas at El Paso - $5,000

Performance Awards

Stella Adler ART OF ACTING STUDIO SUMMER SCHOLARSHIP, LOS ANGELES

Ace Gray, Rochester Institute of Technology

THE VASTA AWARD FOR VOCAL EXCELLENCE

Maya Moreau, Northern Michigan University - $500

THE Mark Twain SCHOLARSHIPS FOR COMIC PERFORMANCE

Kiya Green, Stephen F. Austin State University - $1,000

Ace Gray, Rochester Institute of Technology - $1,000

ENCOMPASS COLLECTIVE SUMMER RETREAT FELLOWSHIPS

Garrison York, Alabama State University

Alex Bravo, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Mirrorajah Metcalfe, Northern Essex Community College, MA

Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University

THE NATIONAL PARTNERS OF THE AMERICAN THEATRE Kathryn Robinson CLASSICAL ACTING AWARD

Luca Freccia, University of Missouri - $1,000

THE COLLEGE OF FELLOWS Jane Alexander AWARD FOR ACTING

Kiya Green, Stephen F. Austin State University - $2,500

THE COLLEGE OF FELLOWS Uta Hagen AWARD

In association with HB Studios and the Kennedy Center

Recognizing mid-career female teachers of acting at the college or university level

Jenny McKnight, Indiana University Bloomington

THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF ACTING TEACHERS

Teacher Development Program Full Fellowship

H. Russ Brown, College of the Mainland, TX

THE OPEN JAR SUMMER INTENSIVE SCHOLARSHIP

Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Sam Houston State University, TX

THE KINGSLEY COLTON OUTSTANDING PARTNER AWARD

Lauryn Giles, acting partner to Alicia Hall, American River College, CA - $500

THE Irene Ryan NATIONAL ACTING SCHOLARSHIP- SECOND PLACE

Luca Freccia, University of Missouri - $2,500 scholarship

Acting Partner Dani Major receives $500

THE Irene Ryan NATIONAL ACTING SCHOLARSHIP

Kiya Green, Stephen F. Austin State University, TX- $5000 scholarship

Acting Partner Mariano Aguirre receives $1,000

Student Directing Fellowship Awards

SDC National Directing Fellowships

Drew Ford, Sam Houston State University - $500

Tiara Staples, Auburn University at Montgomery - $500

Dramaturgy, Arts Journalism, and Dramatic Criticism Undergraduate Awards

The KCACTF Undergraduate Theatre Scholar Award

“On the Development of the AIDS Canon with Angels in America as a Case Study”

C.J. Obasi, Harvard University

$1,000

The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy

Full Scholarship to the O’Neill National Critics Institute

Jiayi Shao, Wellesley College

The New Harmony Project Dramaturgy Fellowship

Lily Hart, University of California, Riverside

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Literary Fellowships

Aysha Zackria, Carnegie Mellon University

Lily Hart, University of California, Riverside

The WildWind Performance Lab Dramaturgy Fellowships

Luis Galvez, University of Nevada, Reno

Mary Morgan Collier, Georgia College & State University

Simon Meisel, Siena College

THE Michael Kanin PLAYWRITING AWARDS for Festival Year 2023

The Milan Stitt Award for Outstanding Teacher of Playwriting

Kirsten Greenidge, Boston University

The National Student Playwriting Awards

In This Sepulcher, We Are Fed by Eli Campbell, University of Iowa

Second Place – Soul Magnet Beneath the Limestone by Dane Futrell, Arizona State University

The Inaugural Nathan Louis Jackson Playwriting Awards

The Oracle of Las Vegas - Halle Harper, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Second Place – To Cry into Sand - Kenndall Wallace, Central Michigan University

Distinguished Achievement

The Pleasure of Avarice by Wayne Sam, California State University, Dominguez Hills

The National Undergraduate Playwriting Award

salome. by Trevor Turnbow, Boston University

Second Place – Put the Fun in Funeral by Kathryn Cloonan, Williams College

Distinguished Achievement

Enid and the Near-Death Experience by Ella Bright, Alma College

The John Cauble Awards for Outstanding Short Play

Kimia Zaman and the Whispers of the Mountains

Isabelle Fereshteh Sanatdar Stevens, Boston University

Second Place

American Girl(s) by Abby Uphoff, University of Missouri

The Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award

Astroturf by Kolin Lawler, Hollins University

Second Place – No Me Sueltes by Diego Rodriguez, University of Michigan

The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award

Pierogi Play by Chris Lysik, Iowa Playwrights Workshop, University of Iowa

Second Place – Eat Your Young by J.C. Pankratz, Boston University

The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Awards

The Waterfall by Phanesia Pharel, University of California San Diego

Second Place, co-recipients

Fear the Crown by Sondai NaNaBuluku NaNa Buluku, Carnegie-Mellon University

and Thicker Than… by Agyeiwaa Asante, University of California San Diego

Distinguished Achievement

Tingum in Da Bush Ean Get No Name by Petron Brown, University of Southern Mississippi

The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Awards

Untitled Dad Play by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, The Juilliard School

Second Place – With a Torch of Seven Virtues by Gretchen Suaréz-Peña, Carnegie-Mellon University

The Rosa Parks Playwriting Awards

The Kenosha Verbatim Project by Nora Carroll, Rayven Craft, Katherine Layendecker, Martin McClendon with the Citizens of Kenosha, Wisconsin Carthage College and

From the Ground Up by Elle Thoni, Carnegie-Mellon University

The Mark Twain Prizes for Comic Playwriting

SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA by Beth Hyland, University of California San Diego

Second Place – From the Ground Up by Elle Thoni, Carnegie-Mellon University

The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Awards

Chinese Republicans by Alex Lin, The Juilliard School

Second Place – Tomorrow, by the Sea by Yunhye Park, Alexander Ronneburg, and Erika Ito, New York University

Say Gay Plays

The Greenhouse by James H. Stone, Hollins University And

Diet Pride by Derick Edgren, Iowa Playwrights Workshop at University of Iowa, will be appearing on a bill of plays including work by Fernanda Coppel, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Ty Defoe, Marquis D. Gibson, Nina Ki, Harrison David Rivers, Lucy Thurber, and Doug Wright.

Presented in association with Voyage Theater Company, Tectonic Theatre Project, Miami New Drama, Provincetown Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Theatre, Silk Road Rising, and others, To be presented in New York on May 13 at NYU’s Skirball Center, as a fundraiser for New Alternatives NYC.

The Ken Ludwig Playwriting Scholarship

Sierra Blanco, SUNY Purchase

The National Partners of the American Theatre Julie Jensen Playwriting Awards

Glory to the Father by Pamela Morgan, Augsburg University

Second Place – American Dreaming, Joey Florez, Lesley University

The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Award

From the Ground Up by Elle Thoni, Carnegie-Mellon University

The Hip Hop Theatre Creator Award

Into the Light of the Dark, Black Night by Donovan Rogers, University of Michigan

The Paula Vogel Playwriting Award

The Reservoir by Jake Brasch, The Juilliard School

Second Place Co-Recipients

Pretend It’s Pretend by Emma Watkins, University of Texas at Austin

and Snake by Davis Alianiello, Hunter College

The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award

Tomorrow, by the Sea by Yunhye Park, Alexander Ronneburg, and Erika Ito, New York University

The David Mark Cohen Playwriting Award

Eat Your Young by JC Pankratz, Boston University

The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award No Award this Year

ABOUT THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL

Developed in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center’s founding Chairman, the KCACTF encourages and celebrates the finest and most diverse theatrical productions from colleges and universities nationwide. Through the regional and national festivals, the KCACTF celebrates the achievements of theater programs, individual students, and faculty of colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Comments