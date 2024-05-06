Awardees Revealed For the 2024 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Awards

These college students were honored for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held from January 9 through February 29, 2024.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts hosted more than 125 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 9 through February 29, 2024.
This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under categories including overall production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.
Individual awardees and representatives from productions honored in the eight regional festivals were celebrated by the Kennedy Center’s National Festival, April 21 and continuing until the National Awards Ceremony on April 26, 2024.
The productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for special achievement. These awards, along with additional awards determined during the national festival process, were presented at the awards ceremony on April 26, 2024, on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage South.
Award finalists are eligible in each discipline for honors, residencies, and scholarships.
The nine student directors-in-residence at the national festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will share a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient.
Amy Rose Scoggins, Point Park University
Dale Van Slyke, Los Angeles Pierce College Drew Ford, Sam Houston State University
Gabrielle Fraser, University of Northwestern, St. Paul Gracen Bayer, Central Washington University
Lily DeKoven Weidenbach, Ball State University Mandi Clifford, Salem State University
Nadya A. Mercado, Sam Houston State University
Tiara Staples, Auburn University at Montgomery
Alik B Clay, Flagler College
Donna Beagle, Wayne State University Emmaline Naud, Point Park University
Ethan Pervere, Eastern Connecticut State University Jack MacGregor, Northwestern College
Krystyna J Colocho, East Los Angeles College Lou Perrotta, University of Idaho
Michael Gault, Texas State University
Adrian Ewens, University of North Carolina at Charlotte Amalia Voiss, Western Washington University
Ashlyn Sminkey, Eastern Connecticut State University Edmund Ludlum, University of Kansas
Gracie Shreve, The College of Wooster Luz Stehelin, Los Angeles City College Rebecca Franko, Tarleton State University
Samantha Schwartz, Central Michigan University
Alex Jones, College of Charleston Jaden O'Berry, Illinois State University
Jennifer Gonzalez, Texas State University Kim Parson, McDaniel College
Maddy Uecker, University of Minnesota Duluth 'Riah Crutchfield, Cottey College
Sam Oravits, Eastern Connecticut State University
Nikos Rictor, Linfield University
Vanessa Jimenez, Citrus College
Kaleb Pecoraro, SUNY Plattsburgh
Zach Morse, University of Northwestern St. Paul Rebekah Seidman, Elmhurst University
Gillian Andersen, University of Central Oklahoma Jordyn Kieffer, Los Angeles Pierce College
Brooke Sauerwein, Texas State University
Hana Rose North, The University of Kansas (KU) Kaitlyn Gamory, University of Central Florida Leo Chavolla, University of Wisconsin - La Crosse Riley Oberting, Adelphi University
Ruby Duka, Colorado State University
Ryian James Winchester, MiraCosta Community College Skyla Carrasquillo, Keene State College
Kaleb Pecoraro, SUNY Plattsburgh, Animatronics Design Victoria Naftal, West Chester University, Puppet Design Katherine Warden, Henry Ford College, Puppet Design
Kaitlyn Adams, University of Central Missuri, Properties and Puppet Design Ryan Marincovich, Johnson County Community College, Scenic Art
Jose Garcia, Texas State University, Properties Design Rachel Ross, Colorado State University, Properties Design
Elizabeth Heinrichs, Fresno City College Properties and SFX Artisan
Selected fellows attend the national festival as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. The 2024 recipients are:
Briana Barker, University of Michigan Cam Cottuli, Salem State University
Kayla Amburgey, University of Central Florida Marion Guinnee, University of Oregon
McClain Leong, Rochester Institute of Technology Miranda Munson, Dordt University
Oscar Hough, Texas State University
Patrick Bator, MiraCosta Community College
In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have
excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and are recognized as National ASPIRE
Arts Leadership Fellows. The program is led by Kelvin Dinkins Jr. (American Repertory Theatre), Emika Abe (Arts Consultant), Khady Kamara Nunez (the Perelman Performing Arts Center), Jill Anderson (Syracuse Stage and Childrens Theatre Company), and Curt Columbus (Trinity Rep), with Victoria Nolan (Professor Emerita, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University) as senior advisor.
Ana Maria Perez, San Bernardino Valley College
Blake Galaxy-Luna Macias Martinez, Elmhurst University Brittany Heather Conyers, University of Texas at El Paso Cricket Withall, Syracuse University
Delaney Eischen, University of Missouri - Columbia Hasberry Hasberry, Columbus State University Juan Rubio, LaGuardia Community College
Lydia Melka, George Washington University Maya Lavin, University of Texas at El Paso Nikos Rictor, Linfield University
Paris Woodward-Ganz, University of Oregon
River Banks, University of Central Florida
This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The recipients of the LMDA Dramaturgy Fellowships will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for residencies at the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, the New Harmony Project, and WildWind Performance Lab. The 2024 finalists are:
Aysha Zackria, Carnegie Mellon University Lily Hart, University of California, Riverside Luis Galvez, University of Nevada, Reno
Mary Morgan Collier, Georgia College & State University Simon Meisel, Siena College
At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy. This fellowship reflects the Kennedy Center’s interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. The program is led by Billy McEntee, Brooklyn Rail. The 2024 finalists are:
Zoe Russo, Mesa Community College
Chason Marvin, Auburn University at Montgomery
Jiayi Shao, Wellesley College
Knox Johnson, Western Washington University
The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.
Ace Gray, assisted by Sarah Appel, Rochester Institute of Technology Alicia Hall, assisted by Lauryn Giles, American River College
Garrison York, assisted by Karsten Threatt, Alabama State University Ian Tomarakos, assisted by Anya Saben, Salem State University J'aiLa Price, assisted by Emani White, University of New Orleans
Kiya Green, assisted by Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University Luca Freccia, assisted by Dani Major, University of Missouri - Columbia Maya Moreau, assisted by Copeland Diver, Northern Michigan University Melanie Hatzenbühler, assisted by Alex Bravo, Los Angeles City College
Bryson Kendall, MidAmerica Nazarene University Jessica Nuñez, Nassau Community College Jordan Santiago, Eastern Washington university José Andrés Uribe, Mesa Community College
Maria Noel Fallouh, Bowling Green State University Molly McVicker, Harford Community College
Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Sam Houston State University Zachary Racine, University of Central Florida
The following students were in-residence at the National Festival in recognition of their achievements in productions on their home campus and at the Regional Festivals:
Benny Brown, Tarleton State University
Mirrorajah Metcalfe, Northern Essex Community College
Olia Panasenko, Los Angeles Pierce College
Representatives of regional student leadership teams from around the country: Ben Tatum, University of Missouri
Desiree S. Bounds, Ramapo College of New Jersey Grace Temblador, Glendale Community College (CA) Kena McCance, Western Illinois University
Nait Bigler, The University of Nebraska at Lincoln Ryan Nichole, Florida A&M University
Genesis Tanner, University of Texas at El Paso
The National Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates these institutions, productions, and individuals for their determination, adaptability, innovation and experimentation on home campuses nationwide.
The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact in artistic terms, encouraging empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and advocating for justice on campus and throughout the world.
Banned Books Club, Salve Regina University Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College You and Me and the Space Between, SUNY Potsdam
≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Buy Black! We Don’t Sell to Your Kind, Bowie State University
The Genderless Play Experiment, Carthage College Mac Beth, Roanoke College
Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts
Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Chrysalis, Hollins University
Ricochet: Within the Echo of Violence, Nouveau Sud Circus
After Ever Happily, Johnson County Community College
Remember the Dance, University of Central Missouri
Thoughts of a Colored Man, University of Missouri
Galatea, Sam Houston State University
Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans
Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M
Lizzie, Tarleton State University
Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
What the Constitution Means to Me, Idaho Repertory Theatre
Pass Over, Stage Left Theater
Stephanie Lutz, University of Idaho
Anansi’s Carnival Adventure, CSU San Bernardino
Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
Carthage Verbatim Theatre 2015-2024, Carthage College
Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College Grecian Burns, Slippery Rock University
Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Chrysalis, Hollins University
Galatea, Sam Houston State University
Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans
Lizzie, Tarleton State University
Thoughts of a Colored Man, University of Missouri
Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
Teagan Degroen, Alex Hamm, and Gracie Flanick, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University Carolina Ortiz-Ruis and Emily Woodhouse, Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts
Lauryn Brooks and Izzy Da Silva, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Distinguished Production of a Play
Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
Special Achievement in Production of a Play
Everybody, LaGuardia Community College
Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College
Thoughts of a Colored Man, University of Missouri
Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans
Distinguished Production of a Musical
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College
Lizzie, Tarleton State University
The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
After Ever Happily, Johnson County Community College
Adil Mansoor, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
R’Myni Watson, Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans
Brianne Beatrice, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College
Laura Rikard, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate Anthony Mark Stockard, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Christian Barillas, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
Chris Garcia Peak, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Daina Robins, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Carlos-Manuel, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
Audrey Kunce, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Carlos-Manuel, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
Iliana Tomasa Sharp, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Francois Des Marteau, TiJhana Hines, Ashley Miller-Scully, Addison Rutherford, and Shanna Snow, Remember the Dance, University of Central Missouri
Kerri Canedy, You and Me and the Space Between, SUNY Potsdam
Carlos-Manuel, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
Mirrorajah Metcalfe, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College Olia Panasenko, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
Benny Brown, Lizzie, Tarleton State University
Gwynnethe Glickman, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College
Olivia Barberian, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College
Jonah Hartman, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Sophie Hosna, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Clark Eileen Atkinson, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Julia Polisoto, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Maddie Young, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Abigail Malczon, Grecian Burns, Slippery Rock University
Danai Mandebvu, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Kai Ady, Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts
Lyric Dukes, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Noah Deal, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Gabriel Mensah, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Jordan Hampton, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Aaron Tyler, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Justin Richardson, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Adam Moskowitz, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Myles Whitaker, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Brandon Bradley, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Leighson Selman, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A&M
Signe Elder, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M
Joshua Scott Gould, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
Kris Hernandez, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
Kayvan Shai, Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
Drew Bainbridge, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College
Emma Howard, Avenue Q, Santa Monica College
Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College
Distinguished Achievement in Ensemble Performance
Cyrano de Bergerac, New World School of the Arts
Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Lizzie, Tarleton State University
Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Everybody, LaGuardia Community College
Medea, Howard Community College
The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College
Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans
Ironbound, Los Angeles Pierce College
≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University and
Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans
Damian E. Dominguez, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University and
Eileen Gizienski, Ironbound, Pierce College
Michelle Bombe, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Antonio Mitchell, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Leigh Anne Crandall, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M
Ralph Hoy, Cursed: The House of Atreus, Contra Costa College
Ananda Keator, Life x 3, Idaho State University
Xotchil Musser, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Eric Van Tassell and Ken Chamberlain, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Kaylynn Wright, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Jason Amato, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Michelle Ludlow, Life x 3, Idaho State University
Natalie Rose Mabry, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Jim Eischen, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Normandale Community College
Toni Woods, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Sotirios Livaditis, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Jason Amato, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Paul Yeates, Life x 3
JR Caldwell, Everybody, LaGuardia Community College
Eric Van Tassell and Ken Chamberlain, The Boy Who Hates Everything, Hope College
Lola Mann, Gruesome Playground Injuries, University of South Carolina Upstate
Jalen Lott, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Norfolk State University
Amara Skinner, Blood at the Root, University of New Orleans
Vanessa Ballam and Chad Rodgers, Life x 3, Idaho State University
Aaron Landgraf, ≈ [Almost Equal To], Point Park University
Everybody, LaGuardia Community College
Jessica Newey, Hurricane Diane, Northern Essex Community College
Christian Howard, Bull in a China Shop, West Texas A & M
Wade Girton and John Greer, Lizzie, Tarleton State University
Sponsored by the Wilder Family LLC, in association with the Kennedy Center
Against the backdrop of the cosmos, Thornton Wilder celebrated the individual human heart. His plays, novels, and essays offer one of world literature’s finest treatments of our loves, hopes, struggles, and dreams. Honoring his compassion, his understanding, and his radical imagination, which have opened doors for generations of artists past, present and yet to come, this award recognizes an individual or program showcasing a ground-breaking, innovative and humanistic achievement that has shown evidence of changing and enriching lives.
The Inaugural Recipient of this award is Stephanie Lutz, University of Idaho, for her AI Drafting extension project which, at its core, will allow expanded accessibility for disabled individuals and create a new way of interaction with existing drafting software, leveraging the use of machine learning to give predictions of steps, tools, and ultimately an executable file for direct manipulation of the drafting space. This $2,000 award will support Lutz’s continued development of the project.
Sound Design
Leo Chavolla, for Dr. Faustus
University of Wisconsin - La Crosse
Runner-up
Kaitlyn Gamory, for Metamorphoses
University of Central Florida
Honorable Mention
Ruby Duka, for The Normal Heart
Colorado State University
Lighting Design
Alex Jones, for Men on Boats
College of Charleston
Honorable Mentions Jennifer Gonzalez, for Rent Texas State University
Jaden O’Berry, for The Addams Family Musical
Illinois State University
Projection Design
Gillian Andersen, for Fugitive Songs
University of Central Oklahoma
Costume Design
Edmund Ludlum, for Cabaret
University of Kansas
Honorable Mention
Amalia Voiss, for Hay Fever
Western Washington University
Scenic Design
Krystyna J Colocho, for A Mexican Trilogy: Faith
East Los Angeles College
Second Place
Jack MacGregor, for Silent Sky
Northwestern College, IA
Stage Management
Broadway Stage Management Symposium - Full Scholarship
Kayla Amburgey, University of Central Florida
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Fellowships
Jack MacGregor, Northwestern College, IA – Scenic Design
Cam Cottuli, Salem State University, MA – Stage Management
Kayla Amburgey, University of Central Florida – Stage Management
Riley Oberting, Adelphi University, NY – Sound Design
Alex Jones, College of Charleston, SC – Lighting Design
Aspire Arts Leadership Awards
The College of Fellows Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards
In association with the Kennedy Center
Blake Galaxy-Luna Marcias-Martinez, Elmhurst University - $1,000
Juan Rubio, LaGuardia Community College - $1,000
The College of Fellows John Cauble Leadership Award Recipients
Sponsored by the College, with special thanks to Thomas Schumacher, Disney Theatricals
Lydia Melka, George Washington University - $5,000
Brittany Heather Conyers, University of Texas at El Paso - $5,000
Performance Awards
Stella Adler ART OF ACTING STUDIO SUMMER SCHOLARSHIP, LOS ANGELES
Ace Gray, Rochester Institute of Technology
THE VASTA AWARD FOR VOCAL EXCELLENCE
Maya Moreau, Northern Michigan University - $500
THE Mark Twain SCHOLARSHIPS FOR COMIC PERFORMANCE
Kiya Green, Stephen F. Austin State University - $1,000
Ace Gray, Rochester Institute of Technology - $1,000
ENCOMPASS COLLECTIVE SUMMER RETREAT FELLOWSHIPS
Garrison York, Alabama State University
Alex Bravo, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Mirrorajah Metcalfe, Northern Essex Community College, MA
Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University
THE NATIONAL PARTNERS OF THE AMERICAN THEATRE Kathryn Robinson CLASSICAL ACTING AWARD
Luca Freccia, University of Missouri - $1,000
THE COLLEGE OF FELLOWS Jane Alexander AWARD FOR ACTING
Kiya Green, Stephen F. Austin State University - $2,500
THE COLLEGE OF FELLOWS Uta Hagen AWARD
In association with HB Studios and the Kennedy Center
Recognizing mid-career female teachers of acting at the college or university level
Jenny McKnight, Indiana University Bloomington
THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF ACTING TEACHERS
Teacher Development Program Full Fellowship
H. Russ Brown, College of the Mainland, TX
THE OPEN JAR SUMMER INTENSIVE SCHOLARSHIP
Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Sam Houston State University, TX
THE KINGSLEY COLTON OUTSTANDING PARTNER AWARD
Lauryn Giles, acting partner to Alicia Hall, American River College, CA - $500
THE Irene Ryan NATIONAL ACTING SCHOLARSHIP- SECOND PLACE
Luca Freccia, University of Missouri - $2,500 scholarship
Acting Partner Dani Major receives $500
THE Irene Ryan NATIONAL ACTING SCHOLARSHIP
Kiya Green, Stephen F. Austin State University, TX- $5000 scholarship
Acting Partner Mariano Aguirre receives $1,000
Student Directing Fellowship Awards
SDC National Directing Fellowships
Drew Ford, Sam Houston State University - $500
Tiara Staples, Auburn University at Montgomery - $500
Dramaturgy, Arts Journalism, and Dramatic Criticism Undergraduate Awards
The KCACTF Undergraduate Theatre Scholar Award
“On the Development of the AIDS Canon with Angels in America as a Case Study”
C.J. Obasi, Harvard University
$1,000
The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy
Full Scholarship to the O’Neill National Critics Institute
Jiayi Shao, Wellesley College
The New Harmony Project Dramaturgy Fellowship
Lily Hart, University of California, Riverside
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Literary Fellowships
Aysha Zackria, Carnegie Mellon University
Lily Hart, University of California, Riverside
The WildWind Performance Lab Dramaturgy Fellowships
Luis Galvez, University of Nevada, Reno
Mary Morgan Collier, Georgia College & State University
Simon Meisel, Siena College
THE Michael Kanin PLAYWRITING AWARDS for Festival Year 2023
The Milan Stitt Award for Outstanding Teacher of Playwriting
Kirsten Greenidge, Boston University
The National Student Playwriting Awards
In This Sepulcher, We Are Fed by Eli Campbell, University of Iowa
Second Place – Soul Magnet Beneath the Limestone by Dane Futrell, Arizona State University
The Inaugural Nathan Louis Jackson Playwriting Awards
The Oracle of Las Vegas - Halle Harper, University of Nevada Las Vegas
Second Place – To Cry into Sand - Kenndall Wallace, Central Michigan University
Distinguished Achievement
The Pleasure of Avarice by Wayne Sam, California State University, Dominguez Hills
The National Undergraduate Playwriting Award
salome. by Trevor Turnbow, Boston University
Second Place – Put the Fun in Funeral by Kathryn Cloonan, Williams College
Distinguished Achievement
Enid and the Near-Death Experience by Ella Bright, Alma College
The John Cauble Awards for Outstanding Short Play
Kimia Zaman and the Whispers of the Mountains
Isabelle Fereshteh Sanatdar Stevens, Boston University
Second Place
American Girl(s) by Abby Uphoff, University of Missouri
The Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award
Astroturf by Kolin Lawler, Hollins University
Second Place – No Me Sueltes by Diego Rodriguez, University of Michigan
The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award
Pierogi Play by Chris Lysik, Iowa Playwrights Workshop, University of Iowa
Second Place – Eat Your Young by J.C. Pankratz, Boston University
The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Awards
The Waterfall by Phanesia Pharel, University of California San Diego
Second Place, co-recipients
Fear the Crown by Sondai NaNaBuluku NaNa Buluku, Carnegie-Mellon University
and Thicker Than… by Agyeiwaa Asante, University of California San Diego
Distinguished Achievement
Tingum in Da Bush Ean Get No Name by Petron Brown, University of Southern Mississippi
The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Awards
Untitled Dad Play by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, The Juilliard School
Second Place – With a Torch of Seven Virtues by Gretchen Suaréz-Peña, Carnegie-Mellon University
The Rosa Parks Playwriting Awards
The Kenosha Verbatim Project by Nora Carroll, Rayven Craft, Katherine Layendecker, Martin McClendon with the Citizens of Kenosha, Wisconsin Carthage College and
From the Ground Up by Elle Thoni, Carnegie-Mellon University
The Mark Twain Prizes for Comic Playwriting
SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA by Beth Hyland, University of California San Diego
Second Place – From the Ground Up by Elle Thoni, Carnegie-Mellon University
The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Awards
Chinese Republicans by Alex Lin, The Juilliard School
Second Place – Tomorrow, by the Sea by Yunhye Park, Alexander Ronneburg, and Erika Ito, New York University
Say Gay Plays
The Greenhouse by James H. Stone, Hollins University And
Diet Pride by Derick Edgren, Iowa Playwrights Workshop at University of Iowa, will be appearing on a bill of plays including work by Fernanda Coppel, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Ty Defoe, Marquis D. Gibson, Nina Ki, Harrison David Rivers, Lucy Thurber, and Doug Wright.
Presented in association with Voyage Theater Company, Tectonic Theatre Project, Miami New Drama, Provincetown Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Theatre, Silk Road Rising, and others, To be presented in New York on May 13 at NYU’s Skirball Center, as a fundraiser for New Alternatives NYC.
The Ken Ludwig Playwriting Scholarship
Sierra Blanco, SUNY Purchase
The National Partners of the American Theatre Julie Jensen Playwriting Awards
Glory to the Father by Pamela Morgan, Augsburg University
Second Place – American Dreaming, Joey Florez, Lesley University
The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Award
From the Ground Up by Elle Thoni, Carnegie-Mellon University
The Hip Hop Theatre Creator Award
Into the Light of the Dark, Black Night by Donovan Rogers, University of Michigan
The Paula Vogel Playwriting Award
The Reservoir by Jake Brasch, The Juilliard School
Second Place Co-Recipients
Pretend It’s Pretend by Emma Watkins, University of Texas at Austin
and Snake by Davis Alianiello, Hunter College
The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award
Tomorrow, by the Sea by Yunhye Park, Alexander Ronneburg, and Erika Ito, New York University
The David Mark Cohen Playwriting Award
Eat Your Young by JC Pankratz, Boston University
The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award No Award this Year
Developed in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center’s founding Chairman, the KCACTF encourages and celebrates the finest and most diverse theatrical productions from colleges and universities nationwide. Through the regional and national festivals, the KCACTF celebrates the achievements of theater programs, individual students, and faculty of colleges and universities throughout the United States.
