Trafalgar Entertainment Announces Panto Partnership With Imagine Theatre

Trafalgar Entertainment (TE) - the international live entertainment business founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire - has announced details of an exciting new partnership with Imagine Theatre - one of the UK's biggest pantomime providers.

Under the new arrangement, Imagine Theatre will produce pantomimes in five of TE's regional venues this Christmas including the Swan, High Wycombe; the Lyceum Theatre, Crewe; the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon; the Beck Theatre, Hayes; and the White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

Building on a legacy of family entertainment stretching back over 25 years, the Imagine Theatre team - led by Steve Boden and Sarah Boden supported by an amazing team of professionals - facilitate productions in more than 50 venues across the UK. Alongside this new partnership Imagine Theatre continue to produce an additional 17 pantomimes across the UK.

Titles are announced as Beauty and the Beast in Hastings, Cinderella in Hayes and High Wycombe, Beauty and the Beast in Swindon and Aladdin in Crewe.

Casting for the five TE venue pantomimes will be announced over the coming months.

Trafalgar Entertainment will be continuing its association with renowned producer Crossroads Pantomimes to stage pantos in Cardiff, Southend, Dartford and Bromley.

Steve Boden, Managing Director at Imagine Theatre, said: "We're absolutely delighted to be working with the teams at Trafalgar Entertainment and these five fantastic venues to bring some amazing, high energy, fun-filled shows to the stage this festive season. We can guarantee that through this exciting new partnership our audiences can look forward to the very best in family entertainment this Christmas."

Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire, TE's Joint CEO's, said: "Pantomime is in the DNA of Great British culture and as much a part of Christmas as turkey and crackers. We've long recognised the importance of panto not only to the theatre industry but to families around the country as they plan their Christmas social calendars, and we want to ensure that audiences in our regional venues are in for a real treat this year.

"We're delighted to be teaming up with Steve and Sarah and all the team at Imagine Theatre for the 2022/23 panto season and it's lovely to be reunited again with Associate Producer Laura Taylor and Artistic Director Eric Potts with whom we spent over a decade producing pantomimes."