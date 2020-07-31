The Women's Prize for Playwriting Announces Longlist

The Women's Prize for Playwriting has announced their longlist of writers. 1,169 submissions to the Prize were received. The Women's Prize for Playwriting celebrates and supports exceptional UK and Ireland-based playwrights who identify as female.

The Women's Prize for Playwriting is designed to celebrate and raise the profile of these playwrights by providing them with a national platform.

Check out the list below!

Afsaneh Gray

Alice Allemano

Alison Carr

Amanda Wilkin

Amy Rhianne Milton

Amy Trigg

Babirye Bukilwa

Bisola Elizabeth Alabi

Caitlin McEwan

Camilla Whitehill

Caroline Loncq

Charlotte Thompson

Chino Odimba

Chloe Yates

Ciara Cassoni

Ciara Elizabeth Smyth

Deborah Acheampong

Eilidh Nurse

Elizabeth Chan

Elspeth Penny

Eve Leigh

Francis Grin

Gaia Sorcha Fenn

Georgina Burns

Holly McKinlay

Isley Lynn

Jacqui Honess-Martin

Jane Bodie

Janine McEwan

Jennifer Lunn

Jenny Knotts

Jessica Luxembourg

Jessica Norman

Julia Grogan

Julie Tsang

Kim Taylor

Lao Lee

Laura McGrady

Lisa Carroll

Lorna French

Lucy Bell

Madeleine Accalia

Miriam Battye

Naomi Obeng

Naomi Sheldon

Natalie Mackinnon

Natasha Collie

Olivia Hannah

Olivia Hennessy

Rosie MacPherson

Sam Potter

Sandy Foster

Sara Shaarawi

Sarah Gordon

Saskia Livingstone

Selma Dimitrijevic

Shaan Sahota

Silva Semerciyan

Sonali Bhattacharyya

Sophia Chetin-Leuner

Sorcha McCaffrey

Stefanie Reynolds

Stella Green

Tife Kusoro

Tutku Barbaros

Victoria Barclay

Yolanda Mercy

