The Women's Prize for Playwriting Announces Longlist
The Women's Prize for Playwriting has announced their longlist of writers. 1,169 submissions to the Prize were received. The Women's Prize for Playwriting celebrates and supports exceptional UK and Ireland-based playwrights who identify as female.
The Women's Prize for Playwriting is designed to celebrate and raise the profile of these playwrights by providing them with a national platform.
Check out the list below!
Afsaneh Gray
Alice Allemano
Alison Carr
Amanda Wilkin
Amy Rhianne Milton
Amy Trigg
Babirye Bukilwa
Bisola Elizabeth Alabi
Caitlin McEwan
Camilla Whitehill
Caroline Loncq
Charlotte Thompson
Chino Odimba
Chloe Yates
Ciara Cassoni
Ciara Elizabeth Smyth
Deborah Acheampong
Eilidh Nurse
Elizabeth Chan
Elspeth Penny
Eve Leigh
Francis Grin
Gaia Sorcha Fenn
Georgina Burns
Holly McKinlay
Isley Lynn
Jacqui Honess-Martin
Jane Bodie
Janine McEwan
Jennifer Lunn
Jenny Knotts
Jessica Luxembourg
Jessica Norman
Julia Grogan
Julie Tsang
Kim Taylor
Lao Lee
Laura McGrady
Lisa Carroll
Lorna French
Lucy Bell
Madeleine Accalia
Miriam Battye
Naomi Obeng
Naomi Sheldon
Natalie Mackinnon
Natasha Collie
Olivia Hannah
Olivia Hennessy
Rosie MacPherson
Sam Potter
Sandy Foster
Sara Shaarawi
Sarah Gordon
Saskia Livingstone
Selma Dimitrijevic
Shaan Sahota
Silva Semerciyan
Sonali Bhattacharyya
Sophia Chetin-Leuner
Sorcha McCaffrey
Stefanie Reynolds
Stella Green
Tife Kusoro
Tutku Barbaros
Victoria Barclay
Yolanda Mercy