The Coronet Theatre Announces A New Season And A New Name

Artistic Director Anda Winters is delighted to announce a new season of UK and International performance and visual art, which includes 5 UK and world premieres, with work by Christopher Hampton, Thomas Lebrun, Bruce McLean, Simon Armitage, Bongsu Park, Alix Sobler and Caroline Wright and a new name The Coronet Theatre.

The studio, where events will be presented in tandem with those on the main stage, will retain the name The Print Room in recognition of the company's first home.

Anda Winters said "This wonderful building started life as The Coronet Theatre in 1898 where Edward VII often visited, Ellen Terry and Sarah Bernhardt performed, and where John Gielgud saw his first Shakespeare play. In 1923 it became the much-loved Coronet Cinema, but was increasingly neglected until we moved here in 2014.

As it is gradually restored, our aim is to use the whole building for multi-disciplinary programming, spanning theatre, dance, film, visual art and installations. The programme for the next 6 months will make the most of our ability to stage integrated work in different art forms simultaneously in The Coronet Theatre and The Print Room, with artists presenting their work in both spaces.

With our combination of grand architecture, and intimate and warm settings, we offer a warm welcome to our audiences, and to outstanding artists from across the globe - and of course to what has been described as the most beautiful theatre bar in London!"

26 April - 25 May

WORLD PREMIERE

Produced by The Coronet Theatre

THE GLASS PIANO by Alix Sobler

Directed by Max Key

Princess Alexandra thought her life would never change, living in the castle with her father King Ludwig, her maid Galstina, and glimpses of her mother as she runs from the stables to the rose bushes. And of course, there's the matter of the grand piano made of glass that she swallowed as a child. Then Lucien arrives, and suddenly anything seems possible... Laced with dry humour, The Glass Piano is the story of four characters trapped by their situations and prevented from fulfilling their dreams of love.

Cast: Princess Alexandra is played by The Stage Debut Awards winner Grace Molony, with Timothy Walker, Olivier Award-winner Suzan Sylvester and Laurence Ubong Williams.

Composer Gabriel Prokofiev's lyrical score is played live on stage by pianist Elizabeth Rossiter. Post-show discussion Wed 8 May

Main auditorium Mon - Sat 7:30pm

30/ 25: Standard 15: Under 30s (Mon) and schools. Concessions available

29 May 1 June

THE BREATH CONTROL PROJECT

A New Installation And Performance From Caroline Wright

Breathe in... and out... don't stop.

Caroline Wright brings a new installation and a performance that captures the melody and rhythm of breathing: the sustaining inhalations and exhalations that punctuate our daily lives.

Notes is a breath-taking interactive experience for one person at a time. Your sung exhalation is recorded alongside an intriguing installation of collected sounds and sculptural visualisations of our respiratory anatomy.

Main auditorium Wed Sat 2:00pm 9:00pm Free (drop in)

In Osmosis, join Caroline, acclaimed mezzo-soprano Laura Wright, and members of the local community in the London 'Breath Choir' for a unique live performance to celebrate our relationship with our own breath: as gift, as voice, as life

The Print Room Wed Sat 7:30pm 15: Standard

4 June

POETRY CLUB

AN EVENING WITH SIMON ARMITAGE

Simon Armitage will read from his latest collection, Sandettie Light Vessel Automatic followed by a drink in the bar where Simon Will be signing copies of his books.

Celebrated as 'the most popular and prolific British poet of his generation' (The Times), Simon has published eleven poetry collections, two novels and three non-fiction bestsellers. In 2018, he was awarded the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry.

The poems in Sandettie Light Vessel Automatic cover an array of subjects - sculpture, the environment, travel, drama, music and the media - displaying Simon's versatility and wide-ranging interests.

Main auditorium 7:30pm

18: Standard 15: Under 30s

7 8 June

ITALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL

After a sell-out success in 2018, the Italian Theatre Festival returns to The Coronet Theatre to celebrate some of Italy's most distinguished writers and performers. Fabrizio Gifuni pays tribute to Shakespeare's Prince of Denmark in Remember Me: Homage to Hamlet, while Marco Paolini expands on his study of the character of Ulysses in Odysseus Filo .

Three classic Italian short stories by Natalia Ginzburg, Elsa Morante and Fabrizia Ramondino are staged by Greta Scacchi, Alessandra Vanzi and Lucy Russell. Finally, Giuseppe Battiston presents his one man show Winston vs Churchill by Carlo G. Gabardini, a portrait of the man and the politician.

Main auditorium 7:00pm & 9:00pm

30/ 25: Standard 15: Under 30s 75: 3 performances 100: 4 performances

19 22 June

WORLD PREMIERE

Commissioned by The Coronet Theatre

THE DECORATIVE POTENTIAL OF BLAZING FACTORIES A Catastrophe In Cardboard

A FILM BY GARY CHITTY + BRUCE McLEAN

The Coronet Theatre is proud to present the new film by seminal British artist Bruce McLean and director/producer Gary Chitty which has been 30 years in the making.

Told through live action crafted from cardboard, The Decorative Potential of Blazing Factories is a journey to the very heart of art and politics.

Set against a background of pollution, flooding and a 750 tonne concrete fireplace, this is a story of an artist's quest to create the greatest landscape painting of all time (at any cost) and a politician's ambition for a North/South fireside summit.

A major figure in contemporary UK art, Bruce McLean is a sculptor who works with painting, ceramics, prints, video and live action sculpture. Gary Chitty has made over a hundred short form films for commerce, and has won more than thirty international awards.

We are proud to premiere their latest artistic collaboration, alongside an exhibition of Bruce McLean's working drawings and recent models for the film in The Print Room.

FILM Main Auditorium 7:30pm

20/ 18: Standard Concessions available

EXHIBITION The Print Room 6:00pm 10:00pm Free entry

3 6 July

WORLD PREMIERE

In association with The Coronet Theatre

DREAM RITUAL with BONGSU PARK + JINYEOB CHA

Korean artist Bongsu Park takes the Korean tradition of buying and selling dreams as her starting point for this ethereal dance and video performance.

Bongsu's dance video works have won international acclaim. Recently, she has been collecting the dreams of all kinds of people, many from The Coronet Theatre website, where anyone can submit their dreams. For Dream Ritual, Bongsu joins forces with an innovator of contemporary dance in Korea, Jinyeob Cha. Together, they take a beautiful journey through the stages of sleep, and deep into subconscious.

Alongside the performance, a selection of Bongsu Park's video works will be exhibited in The Print Room, continuing her exploration of dreams, mythologies and the cycle of life.

PERFORMANCE

Main auditorium 7:30pm

20/ 18: Standard Concessions available

VIDEO EXHIBITION

The Print Room 6:30pm 9:30pm Free entry

10 September

POETRY CLUB

MONA ARSHI + FIONA BENSON

Poetry Club is pleased to welcome two brilliant rising stars in Mona Arshi and Fiona Benson. Both mothers of young girls, their second poetry collections couldn't be more different. Former human rights lawyer Mona Arshi won the Forward Prize in 2015 for her first collection, Small Hands. Mona will read from her follow up Dear Big. Fiona Benson won the Seamus Heaney Prize for Best First Collection and the Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize for her debut Bright Travellers. Here, she will read from Vertigo & Ghost, published early next year by Cape Poetry.

Stay on for a drink after the readings, where the poets will be signing copies of their books.

The Coronet Bar 7:30pm

12: Standard Concessions available

19 September 19 October

UK PREMIERE

Produced by The Coronet Theatre

YOUTH WITHOUT GOD A play by Christopher Hampton

Based on the novel by O do n Von Horva th

Directed by Stephanie Mohr

Written in exile while in flight from the Nazis, Youth Without God is the last book by O do n von Horva th, one of the 20th century's great writers.

A bracing evocation of life under fascism is brought to the stage by Oscar-winning dramatist Christopher Hampton (A German Life, Dangerous Liaisons, Atonement).

When a teacher reprimands a student for a racist comment, he stands accused of 'sabotage of the Fatherland'. His students revolt, and a murder follows. The teacher must face his role in it, even if it costs him everything.

Portraying a world of individual ruthlessness and collective numbness, it's a story as relevant today as ever before.

Main auditorium 7:30pm

20: Previews (19 21 Sep) 30/ 25: Standard 15: Under 30s (Mon) and schools. Concessions available

Post-show discussion on Wed 2 Oct

Age guidance 11+

29 September

DEAD POETS LIVE

MARIANNE MOORE + ELIZABETH BISHOP

In the spring of 1934, when she was twenty-three, a nervous and intimidated Elizabeth Bishop took a train into New York to meet the celebrated modernist poet and critic Marianne Moore outside the reading room of the New York Public Library.

"She was forty-seven, an age which seemed very old to me then, Bishop later recalled. I sat down and she began to talk. It seems to me that Marianne talked steadily to me for the next thirty five years. The story of a brilliant and enduring friendship between two women considered to be writers of genius, the show examines the profoundly complex question of poetic influence.

Dead Poets Live has established a cult following at The Coronet Theatre for its dramatised readings of classic poetry, attracting some of Britain's finest actors including Charlotte Rampling, Miranda Richardson and Tom Hiddleston. All proceeds from the evenings go to the charity Safe Passage.

Main auditorium 7:00pm

30/ 25: Standard 15: Under 30s Concessions available

24 26 October

UK PREMIERE

ANOTHER LOOK AT MEMORY with THOMAS LEBRUN

Choreography THOMAS LEBRUN

Music Philip Glass: Another Look at Harmony

The extraordinarily intimate auditorium and large stage of The Coronet Theatre offers an unusually close experience of seeing world class performers.

Continuing to bring the best dance from around the world, The Coronet Theatre is proud to welcome celebrated French choreographer, Thomas Lebrun as part of Institut Francais' festival, France Dance. Artistic Director at the Centre Chore graphique National de Tours since 2012, Lebrun has danced with France's leading companies, and has developed a rigorous, highly theatrical style all of his own.

For Another Look at Memory, Lebrun travels through ten years of choreography with three of his most faithful dancers. Together they respond to Philip Glass's powerful choral score with a dance of rare precision.

Main auditorium Thurs Sat 7:30pm

30/ 25: Standard 15: Under 30s Concessions available Post-show discussion on 25 Oct

HOW TO BOOK

Tel: 020 3642 6606

or in person at the Box Office (Mon - Sat, 10am - 6pm)

Online: thecoronettheatre.com (no booking fee)

Address: The Coronet Theatre, 103 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3LB

Nearest tube: Notting Hill Gate (Central, Circle and District lines) Website: thecoronettheatre.com





