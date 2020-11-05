Pepa Duarte's EATING MYSELF Will Now Be Presented Online

Eating Myself is a brand-new show packed with South American flavour about a woman's identity in Peruvian society.

Following the announcement of a second lockdown, producer Ameena Hamid Productions partnered with Applecart Arts to ensure the premiere of Pepa Duarte's Eating Myself would still go ahead online this November in spite of the cancellation of its run at the Golden Goose. Eating Myself, written and performed by Duarte with direction from Sergio Maggiolo, is a brand-new show packed with South American flavour about a woman's identity in Peruvian society. It will premiere online from Tuesday 24th November on the Applecart Arts website and will be available on-demand for a week.

EATING MYSELF is a powerful and vulnerable female exploration about food, the kitchen, and the act of nurturing ourselves within the construction of a woman's identity in Peruvian society. A communal experience with onstage cooking that delves into the performer's deep fight around body image and self-care. This is a shared ritual with South American flavour, that takes the audience back to our roots and questions how different we are.

The show was born out of the urge to talk about the relationship between women and food through an interrogation of the act of nurturing oneself and others. Using storytelling, movement and music, Eating Myself explores the traditional power of food while questioning the role of cooking and eating for women in Latin America.

Produced by Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd in association with Applecart Arts. Thanks to The Golden Goose Theatre and Jo Parker. Supported by Arts Council England and Battersea Arts Centre. In Collaboration with The Peruvian Embassy, CASA Festival, Latin American Women in Arts Festival (FLAWA), and Latin American Women Aid (LAWA).

Tuesday, 24 November AT 7.30 PM and will be available on-demand for a week.

Prices £12 Pay More, £10 Standard, £8 Pay Less

Buy tickets online at https://applecartarts.com/in_the_theatre.php?id=2180&title=eating-myself

Length: 55 minutes

