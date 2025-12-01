JACK AND HIS GIANT STALK Comes to Brick Lane Music Hall

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brick Lane Music Hall has announced its 2026 pantomime for grown ups, Jack and His Giant Stalk, written and directed by Lucy Hayes who also wrote and directed last year’s Pinocchio and His Wooden Whopper and Edinburgh Fringe hit Bitter Lemons.

Running from 22nd January – 7th March 2026, the production continues the venue’s longstanding tradition of contemporary, tongue-in-cheek pantomimes rooted in the spirit of British Music Hall. The announcement follows Brick Lane Music Hall receiving a Special Recognition Award at the 2025 UK Pantomime Awards for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage.

Set in the town of Loosebottom, the story follows Dame Fanny and Jack Trott as they try to avoid eviction (and murder) after Poison Ivy and the Giant’s Wife secretly raise their rent to fund an all-inclusive holiday to Magaluf. Their only hope lies with the local fairy, the Spirit of the Beans, who insists he becomes more effective the drunker he gets. Blending contemporary twists with a much-loved classic story, Jack and His Giant Stalk features farcical characters, larger-than-life costumes and a cloud-top castle whose new turret suggests someone has been making some “traitorous” design choices…

Writer and director Lucy Hayes’ work spans theatre, radio and pantomime. Bitter Lemons, which premiered at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe before transferring to London’s Park Theatre the following year, received multiple four-star reviews, including from The Stage and The Scotsman, and was the winner of the Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnership Award. Other credits include Bonsai Baby (Theatre503), But Still Michael Grew (BBC Radio Bristol) and last year’s Pinocchio and His Wooden Whopper at Brick Lane Music Hall. She has also previously been recognised with a nomination for the BBC Popcorn Writing Award. Lucy has cast her father, founder and resident compere of Brick Lane Music Hall; Vincent Hayes MBE, as Willy Trott. Vincent began his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company before moving into variety, pantomime and broadcast work, including as a warm-up artist on Top of the Pops. Vincent was awarded an MBE in 2013 for his services to British Music Hall and for the work of the Brick Lane Music Hall Charity, which brings outreach performances to care homes and hospices across the South East.

Creative Team & Cast

Jack and His Giant Stalk is choreographed by Jordan Langford, whose credits span regional theatre, UK tours and seasonal productions, and who serves as Creative Producer at Brick Lane Music Hall. Musical direction is by Scott Hayes, whose work includes productions at the Arts Theatre, The Apollo and multiple UK pantomime seasons, as well as touring internationally with drag artists Courtney Act and La Voix. Set design is by Shannon Topliss (resident scenic painter and props maker at Brick Lane Music Hall since 2019), production design is by Zara Kattan and costumes are by Syldon Costumes.

The cast features Josh Benson as Jack Trott, returning for his fifth season; long-standing Brick Lane favourite Andrew Robley as Dame Fanny Trott; Lucy Reed as Daisy the Cow, with extensive pantomime experience across the UK; Samantha McNeil as Jill, following recent work at the Edinburgh Fringe; Charlotte Fage as Poison Ivy, a regular performer in Brick Lane’s annual programme; Hayley-Jo Whitney as Ophelia Loosebottom, whose credits span theatre and television; and Jack Pallister as the Spirit of the Beans, bringing experience from the Royal Opera House, Sadler’s Wells and national tours.