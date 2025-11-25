Gary Avis Retires From The Royal Ballet

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Ballet has announced the retirement of Gary Avis from his position as Principal Character Artist and Senior Répétiteur.

Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, said, "Gary joined The Royal Ballet in 1989, rising through the ranks to become a Principal Character Artist in 2005. Over his career, he performed many iconic roles including Drosselmeyer (The Nutcracker), Von Rothbart (Swan Lake), Dr Coppélius (Coppélia), Tybalt and Lord Capulet (Romeo and Juliet), Monsieur G.M. (Manon), Kostchei (Firebird), Prince Gremin (Onegin), and a Stepsister (Cinderella). He also created numerous roles within The Royal Ballet’s extensive repertoire.

In 1999, Gary left the Company to co-found K-Ballet Company in Japan and later danced with English National Ballet for two years before returning to The Royal Ballet in 2004. Throughout his career, Gary has received numerous accolades, including Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards for Outstanding Male Classical Performance (2011, 2019). In recognition of his contribution to dance, he was awarded an MBE in 2019.

Gary was a magnetic performer on stage, and we know our audience will miss his presence. We wish him well in this new chapter in his life and thank him for his time with the Company."

Gary Avis reflects: "The Royal Ballet has been such a huge part of my performing life over the last 36 years, and I have enjoyed all the roles and characters I have brought to life in both the classic productions and the new creations over those years. It has been such a privilege to be part of this Company.

Having time to reflect over the last months, it feels like now is the right time to retire and step away quietly from the theatre. I would like to thank all those who have supported me throughout my career. I take away so many special moments and happy memories of all the performances on stage both here in London and abroad.”