COHEN, BERNSTEIN, JONI & ME Comes to Upstairs at the Gatehouse

In January 2026, acclaimed New Zealand actor singer songwriter and consummate character artist, Deb Filler is set to bring her solo show COHEN, BERNSTEIN, JONI & ME to Upstairs at The Gatehouse for its first full London run.

Growing up in a Jewish immigrant family whose identity was powerfully shaped by song, young Deb Filler yearns to find her own kind of music. Courageous, determined and just plain lucky, she finds her way into the lives of some of the greatest musical artists of our time.

In Auckland, Maestro Leonard Bernstein performs for Deb, and only Deb. In New York, Deb drives Deb Leonard Cohen to the airport and a lifelong friendship begins. In Vancouver, Deb joins Joni Mitchell backstage in a meeting that is simply beyond belief.

Deb’s hilarious, surprising and at times painful quest for love and happiness is revealed in these and other once-in-a-lifetime stories. But it is only after a spontaneous trip with her own father, that Deb finally finds her own, authentic voice.

COHEN, BERNSTEIN, JONI & ME is a searingly honest, bitingly funny musical quest through the 60’s 70’s and 80’s that reminds us how important it is to remember where one comes from to discover where one is going.